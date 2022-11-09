Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
The best performance cars of 2022 tested on track: TG's Speed Week
Part two of our video series documenting an epic showdown. With the epic £500k Autobahn road trip successfully navigated, its now time to see what these Speed Week contenders are like on track. And where better than Autodrom Most? A circuit located in the western end of the Czech...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
topgear.com
10 used cars for £10k we found this week
For people like us, owning a V12 – even for a few months – feels like an essential experience. The inherently perfect balance of a pair of straight sixes, offset at 60 degrees and sharing a crankshaft. The induction and exhaust notes, which add timbres and tones unachievable with any other configuration or cylinder count. The feeling that you’re in rarefied air and extraordinary company.
topgear.com
The best bits of the 2022 SEMA show: part two
Lungs coated with burnt rubber, eyes dazed by the abundance of chrome and garish paint jobs and our feet having seen better days, we’re back with the second part of our SEMA 2022 round up of the best - and most bizarre - cars of this year's show. Photography:...
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Aston Martin’s Second Track-Only Hyperbike Is a 225 HP Beast Based on the Valkyrie Hypercar
Aston Martin is returning to the well for inspiration. The British marque has teamed up with Brough Superior for a new track-only hyperbike called the AMB 001 Pro. The company’s latest two-wheeler is again inspired by the Valkyrie hypercar and offers a significant performance bump over its predecessor. Aston Martin and Brough Superior unveiled their first bike, the AMB 001, in 2019. Deliveries didn’t begin until earlier this year, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the automaker’s first attempt at a two-wheeler. The new version takes what was already an attractive package and attempts to improve upon it. This starts with...
Is the Toyota Sequoia Bigger Than the Toyota Land Cruiser?
Toyota breathed new life into the Sequoia nameplate. Is the Sequoia bigger than the Toyota Land Cruiser? The post Is the Toyota Sequoia Bigger Than the Toyota Land Cruiser? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000
When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000. The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
BMW is now doing ‘mixed reality’ driving experiences
Driving M cars... wearing VR goggles. Yeah, this can only go well. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, as much as this driver’s eyes might be deceiving them – this is...
topgear.com
Extra bank holiday announced for coronation of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Nation given time off to honour all-conquering Porsche sportscar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The government has announced a new bank holiday to mark the coronation of the Porsche...
boatingmag.com
Electric vs. Gasoline Tow Vehicles
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The age of electric vehicles (EVs) has arrived. As the world seeks solutions to climate change, replacing internal-combustion vehicles with EVs has emerged as one strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV
The new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the least expensive seven-seat PHEV SUV. But, does that also means it's one of the best values today? The post 5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
You can now configure your dream Ferrari 296 GT3
Here’s something you don’t see every day – Ferrari has stuck a racecar on its configurator for us mere mortals to design and dream of buying. Yep, you can now spec your ideal 296 GT3, with many pretty exterior colours, some fancy graphics and a number of race-spec interior options available.
topgear.com
What do you make of Delta4x4’s modified Volkswagen Amarok?
This Amarok ‘Beast’ is the wide-arched adventure truck of your dreams. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The all-new Volkswagen Amarok may have only been revealed a couple of months ago, but German tuner Delta4x4...
topgear.com
Could this lidar sensor spell the end for steering wheels and pedals?
The firm behind the Volvo EX90’s key lidar tech reckons full autonomy could really happen. Goodbye steering wheels, we’ll miss you. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Luminar, the company providing the lidar tech on...
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV?
When you step up to the Summit or Summit Reserve package, does the give the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee enough leather and tech to be called "luxury?" The post Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003 F1 car just sold for $14.8m
It now becomes the ‘most valuable F1 car of the modern era ever sold’. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just like its driver, the Ferrari Formula One car you see above has broken a record....
Comments / 0