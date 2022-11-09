Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln and Minnehaha county races decided
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In one of the few challenged races in Minnehaha or Lincoln County, three Republicans have come away victorious. Minnehaha County had five candidates for three at-large positions. Republicans Gerald Beninga, Jen Bleyenberg and Joe Kippley, and Democrats Nichole Cauwels and Tom Holmes. The positions...
valleynewslive.com
Massive voter turnout in Cass and Clay Counties - November 8
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct....
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
KELOLAND TV
Voters reject slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There won’t be a ban on new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls. According to results from the secretary of state’s website, the slaughterhouse ordinance failed to pass. With 71,833 total votes, “yes” had 48% (34,228) and “no” had 52% (37,605).
nationalhogfarmer.com
Sioux Falls voters reject ban on new slaughterhouses
An ordinance to ban the construction of future slaughterhouses within the city limits of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was shot down Tuesday in the 2022 mid-term election. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State, Sioux Falls voting precincts rejected the measure with 55,690 total votes, 52% no (28,986) versus 48% yes (26,704).
KELOLAND TV
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
Winners announced for Clay, Yankton County Commissioner At-Large
The winners for Commissioner At-Large for Clay and Yankton Counties have been announced.
hubcityradio.com
New walking bridge in Yankton dedicated on Monday
YANKTON, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The new walking bridge at Westside Park in Yankton was dedicated Monday. The Avera Health Foundation helped with the reconstruction of the pond, island and bridge with a two hundred-thousand-dollar donation. Mayor Stephanie Moser said it’s a major part of the park reconstruction. Moser says they appreciate...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
On election eve, has SD gov’s race become a ‘toss-up?’
State Representative Jamie Smith Democrat, hoping to be elected South Dakota governor, says in a new TV ad that the contest is "a toss-up" and the Republican incumbent, Kristi Noem, is "frantic."
dakotanewsnow.com
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
KELOLAND TV
DTWN restaurant fire, bell ringers needed, colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, Nov. 10. District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan will not be heading to Pierre this January. A Rapid City woman hit by a truck last month has died. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
KELOLAND TV
Windy and cold the next few days: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 10
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.
sdpb.org
Judge denies request to stop absentee vote count in Minnehaha County
A Minnehaha County judge has denied a restraining order to stop mail-in absentee ballots from being counted. Two individuals filed the lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order last week. The lawsuit identified two Sioux Falls mail forwarding services listed as the primary address on more than 6,000 voter registration forms.
Comments / 0