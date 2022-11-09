A Silsbee man has been officially charged with killing another man following a argument or altercation between the two that occurred on Monday evening. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said officers were called to the location in the 2600 block of Pine Street when it was reported that the shooting had taken place and arrived to find 38 year old Joseph Paul Russell, III severely injured and undergoing treatment for the gunshot. However, Russell died and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SILSBEE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO