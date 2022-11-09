Read full article on original website
Silsbee man officially charged with shooting death
A Silsbee man has been officially charged with killing another man following a argument or altercation between the two that occurred on Monday evening. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said officers were called to the location in the 2600 block of Pine Street when it was reported that the shooting had taken place and arrived to find 38 year old Joseph Paul Russell, III severely injured and undergoing treatment for the gunshot. However, Russell died and was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATED - Two-vehicle major accident in north Jasper County
Emergency crews were busy dealing with a two-vehicle major accident in the north end of Jasper County. It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 at Farm to Market Road 1007 in Rayburn Country. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 2013...
Boyd sentenced to 75 days in jail to be served on weekends
Former Sabine County deputy and constable David W. Boyd appeared before State District Judge James A. Payne, Jr. on Thursday in Hemphill and pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Official Oppression. He could have received a sentence of 2-20 years in state prison, but instead he was sentenced to 75 days in the county jail to be served on weekends, and 10 years of probation.
Another crash in the north end of the county, this time at FM-1007 and SH-96
Two people are undergoing treatment following an accident involving an early model sedan and a Dodge pick up truck at the intersection of Highway 96 and Farm to Market Road 1007 south of Brookeland. The volunteers of the Lake Sam Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
Mayor reverses course on alcohol and controlled substance issue on agenda
Jasper City Councilman Anderson Land says that Mayor Randy Sayers has agreed to allow a request to revisit a recently passed ordinance which allows the possession, display, sale, and consumption or use of controlled substances at city sponsored events. Land has said that Sayers had blocked attempts to have the...
