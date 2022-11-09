Read full article on original website
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
Analysis: What happens next in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, ballots still being counted
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland still is waiting to see who the winner of the 6th Congressional District seat will be, with Republican Neil Parrott and Democrat incumbent David Trone almost neck and neck. “Well, this could go on for awhile. There’s a lot of ballots, particularly mail-in ballots, so it could be […]
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
WTOP
After Wes Moore’s historic win in Md., what’s on his agenda? And what can he get done?
After Democrat Wes Moore’s historic victory in the Maryland governor’s race Tuesday, he offered up an optimistic bipartisan vision to supporters, pledging to bring the state together and “leave no one behind.”. But in addition to the soaring rhetoric, the political newcomer ticked off a laundry list...
Some County Executive races in Maryland remain up in the air
Although the General Election has come and gone, some County Executive races in Maryland have yet to be called.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Wbaltv.com
Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WTOP
2022 DC election: Bowser wins historic 3rd-consecutive term as DC mayor
Muriel Bowser has sailed to victory and into history as only the second person to secure three consecutive terms as D.C. mayor. The only other person to have achieved the feat was Marion Barry. At Hook Hall in Northwest, Bowser took to the stage to accept her third term and...
Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana legalization, AP reports
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday.Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.The constitutional amendment defines that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over, subject to a requirement that the General Assembly pass legislation in its next session regarding distribution, regulation and taxation of cannabis.A law enacted earlier this year includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and...
WTOP
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
WSET
Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia
(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
