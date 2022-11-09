ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]

  History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m.  Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions

-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
BALTIMORE, MD
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

2022 DC election: Bowser wins historic 3rd-consecutive term as DC mayor

Muriel Bowser has sailed to victory and into history as only the second person to secure three consecutive terms as D.C. mayor. The only other person to have achieved the feat was Marion Barry. At Hook Hall in Northwest, Bowser took to the stage to accept her third term and...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana legalization, AP reports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday.Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.The constitutional amendment defines that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over, subject to a requirement that the General Assembly pass legislation in its next session regarding distribution, regulation and taxation of cannabis.A law enacted earlier this year includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
OREGON STATE
WSET

Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia

(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
VIRGINIA STATE

