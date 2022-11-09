ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday.Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.The constitutional amendment defines that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over, subject to a requirement that the General Assembly pass legislation in its next session regarding distribution, regulation and taxation of cannabis.A law enacted earlier this year includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and...

