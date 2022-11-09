ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX


peoplenewspapers.com

Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races

Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

DALLAS – PROPOSITION A, CONVENTION CENTER RENOVATION || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat

DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation

There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a recount is required. And so on and so forth.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Dallas Democratic Watch Party Dwindled as Elections Disappointed

Beto O’Rourke has lost the gubernatorial election to Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The excitement of Dallas Democrats was palpable Tuesday night, but as the night progressed, the party, and the excitement, dwindled slowly as election results emerged. With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton gaining major percentages in their reelection bids, the party died down along with Democrat’s hopes for their campaigns.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Election Day 2022 Final Results: Prop A Passes, Collin and Dallas County Judges Re-Elected

5 a.m. The final results are in from Dallas County. With 623,306 ballots counted and all 464 vote centers reporting, Proposition A passed, with 186,338 votes or 67.68 percent. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was re-elected with 384,581 votes or 62.49 percent. About 43.81 percent of Dallas County’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm election. See the totals below.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval

Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas congressional race

Jasmine Crockett has won the open seat for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, according to a race call from the Associated Press, easily defeating her Republican opponent James Rodgers in a race to fill a seat that has long been comfortably Democrat. As a 41-year-old civil rights attorney turned legislator,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results

After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
TEXAS STATE

