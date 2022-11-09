Read full article on original website
peoplenewspapers.com
Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races
Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
Early voting results show Frazier leading in race for District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Community Impact staff) Frederick Frazier, former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate, is leading in the race for the Texas State Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the...
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
DALLAS – PROPOSITION A, CONVENTION CENTER RENOVATION || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat
DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
dmagazine.com
Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation
There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a recount is required. And so on and so forth.
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
keranews.org
Democrat Mihaela Plesa appears to win suburban Plano seat for Texas state house
Preliminary results show that Democrat Mihaela Plesa won the new Texas statehouse seat for House District 70, beating Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes. The Collin County Elections Department showed that Plesa got 29,538 votes compared to 28,717 for Jolly. Those were the "accumulated totals, unofficial final" results. District 70...
Voter turnout in Denton County reaches 36% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with 218,077 ballots cast in Denton County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Denton County for the Nov. 8 election was about 36%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 218,077 voters cast in-person ballots...
SMU Daily Campus
Dallas Democratic Watch Party Dwindled as Elections Disappointed
Beto O’Rourke has lost the gubernatorial election to Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The excitement of Dallas Democrats was palpable Tuesday night, but as the night progressed, the party, and the excitement, dwindled slowly as election results emerged. With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton gaining major percentages in their reelection bids, the party died down along with Democrat’s hopes for their campaigns.
Election Day 2022 Final Results: Prop A Passes, Collin and Dallas County Judges Re-Elected
5 a.m. The final results are in from Dallas County. With 623,306 ballots counted and all 464 vote centers reporting, Proposition A passed, with 186,338 votes or 67.68 percent. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was re-elected with 384,581 votes or 62.49 percent. About 43.81 percent of Dallas County’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm election. See the totals below.
KENS 5
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval
Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
keranews.org
Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas congressional race
Jasmine Crockett has won the open seat for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, according to a race call from the Associated Press, easily defeating her Republican opponent James Rodgers in a race to fill a seat that has long been comfortably Democrat. As a 41-year-old civil rights attorney turned legislator,...
fox4news.com
2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results
After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
McKinney residents approve Nov. 8 measure allowing package liquor stores
McKinney voters approved a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney voters passed a ballot proposition that will allow package liquor stores to open in the city, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election. Results show 74.02% of voters,...
