Mail-in ballots still being counted Friday to determine Nevada's toss-up Senate race
The gap between the two candidates in Nevada's senate race is closing as the final ballots are being counted. Elizabeth Thompson, editor-in-chief of The Nevada Independent, joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
CBS News
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
CBS News
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through Tri-State Area
NEW YORK -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are moving through the Tri-State Area this weekend. CBS2's First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert. Check this live blog for updates. Nicole remnants cause rain, some flooding in Tri-State Area. Heavy rain made for a tricky evening commute...
Florida assesses damage after Nicole makes landfall
Nicole made landfall in weather-weary Florida as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, toppling buildings along Florida's east coast. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Elise Preston reported from Daytona Beach.
