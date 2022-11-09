The Florida State Seminoles are soaring off a 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and look to head up north and take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday night. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and Tight end Camren McDonald spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday to review Miami and look ahead to the Orange and finish off ACC play with a win. A victory on Saturday will be the first time FSU has finished conference play above .500 since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC)

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO