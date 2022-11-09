ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire

Another surge of milder air with highs in the 60s over the next few days. Clouds increase early Friday as the remnants from tropical system Nicole will get pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
Video: Sunny, cool Wednesday in New Hampshire

More sunshine as temps start warming for the end of the workweek. The remnants from tropical system "Nicole" will get enhanced and pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
New Hampshire ski resorts begin to test snow guns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday morning’s chilly air mass provided the perfect opportunity for ski resorts in northern New Hampshire to test out their snow guns before ski season. Both Bretton Woods and Loon Mountain Resort posted on Facebook that they were successfully making snow early on Wednesday. Ever...
Video: Classic November chill moves into New Hampshire

After a four day stretch of well above average warmth, cold air rushes in with a gusty northwest wind. It will be MUCH cooler and closer to average highs for this time in November Tuesday and midweek. The next chance for rain will be late week and possibly on Saturday.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire

Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
16 Top Romantic Getaways in New Hampshire

Couples may be surprised to find that New Hampshire is filled with an array of enchanting destinations for lovebirds. From the majestic White Mountains to striking Lake Winnipesaukee, this quintessential New England getaway has been capturing the hearts of travelers for generations. Whether your ideal lovers retreat includes romantic winter sleigh rides or long drives down Kancamagus Highway, the Granite State has you covered.
Do You Have to Wear a Seat Belt When You Drive in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Click it or Ticket it" has been stuck in my brain for years. The fact of if you chose not to wear your seat belt, you would get pulled over and obtain a ticket. No one wants a ticket in general, especially for not wearing a seat belt.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire

A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
New Hampshire hospitals deal with rising flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases

DOVER, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and hospitals to prepare for a big jump in respiratory viruses already affecting many areas of the country. Like many hospitals, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is already at 100% capacity most days. Hospital workers are now warned to...
CASA of New Hampshire - Voice, Agency, Hope

CASAs are Court Appointed Special Advocates who speak on behalf of children in court cases involving abuse in neglect. In this video, we learn more about their role in the state of New Hampshire and why this work is both essential and rewarding. https://www.casanh.org/volunteer-to-become-an-advocate/
