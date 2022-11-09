Read full article on original website
Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire
Another surge of milder air with highs in the 60s over the next few days. Clouds increase early Friday as the remnants from tropical system Nicole will get pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
Video: Sunny, cool Wednesday in New Hampshire
More sunshine as temps start warming for the end of the workweek. The remnants from tropical system "Nicole" will get enhanced and pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
New Hampshire ski resorts begin to test snow guns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday morning’s chilly air mass provided the perfect opportunity for ski resorts in northern New Hampshire to test out their snow guns before ski season. Both Bretton Woods and Loon Mountain Resort posted on Facebook that they were successfully making snow early on Wednesday. Ever...
Video: Classic November chill moves into New Hampshire
After a four day stretch of well above average warmth, cold air rushes in with a gusty northwest wind. It will be MUCH cooler and closer to average highs for this time in November Tuesday and midweek. The next chance for rain will be late week and possibly on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall on the east coast of Florida. As of the 4 p.m. update, maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph with higher gusts. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across...
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
Get your orange on: Firearms deer hunting season opens Wednesday in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N..H. — Wednesday is a big day for some 60,000 hunters in New Hampshire. The regular firearms deer hunting season opens and runs through December 4th for most of the state, except the northernmost section of New Hampshire. N.H. Fish and Game is reminding hunters to hunt carefully.
Did you see it? Total lunar eclipse wows onlookers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters in many spots caught glimpse of an awesome sight in the early morning sky Tuesday -- a total lunar eclipse. Totality began at 5:17 a.m. and it ended as the moon set at 6:36 a.m. Anyone who missed the sky show will have to...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
16 Top Romantic Getaways in New Hampshire
Couples may be surprised to find that New Hampshire is filled with an array of enchanting destinations for lovebirds. From the majestic White Mountains to striking Lake Winnipesaukee, this quintessential New England getaway has been capturing the hearts of travelers for generations. Whether your ideal lovers retreat includes romantic winter sleigh rides or long drives down Kancamagus Highway, the Granite State has you covered.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Do You Have to Wear a Seat Belt When You Drive in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "Click it or Ticket it" has been stuck in my brain for years. The fact of if you chose not to wear your seat belt, you would get pulled over and obtain a ticket. No one wants a ticket in general, especially for not wearing a seat belt.
VIDEO: Possible sharks spotted in Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Possible sharks were spotted in Florida floodwaters Wednesday morning. West Palm Beach sister station WPBF viewer Steve Sarno was doing what he called his "Safety Steve Advisory" when he caught what appeared to be sharks in the waters rushing across the road on Hutchinson Island. Watch the video above to...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
New Hampshire hospitals deal with rising flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases
DOVER, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and hospitals to prepare for a big jump in respiratory viruses already affecting many areas of the country. Like many hospitals, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is already at 100% capacity most days. Hospital workers are now warned to...
New Hampshire health officials report 17 new deaths over past week related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past seven days in their weekly report. One of those deaths was reported from Wednesday. There have now been 2,783 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,481 active COVID-19...
CASA of New Hampshire - Voice, Agency, Hope
CASAs are Court Appointed Special Advocates who speak on behalf of children in court cases involving abuse in neglect. In this video, we learn more about their role in the state of New Hampshire and why this work is both essential and rewarding. https://www.casanh.org/volunteer-to-become-an-advocate/
