cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
forkast.news
Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry
The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX.com exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX — one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses. Fast facts. Henry Liu, chief executive officer of BTSE crypto exchange, told...
crowdfundinsider.com
Society Pass Adds Crypto Payments by Partnering with Canada’s CoinSmart Financial
Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announced the establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc, a Toronto-headquartered crypto asset trading platform. Under this paradigm-shifting collaboration, SmartPay by CoinSmart “provides transaction settlement services in cryptocurrency for consumers and...
ValueWalk
The Current Downturn And The Future Of Crypto
The recent economic slump has caused many investors who were once focused on ushering in the future of finance to pivot towards surviving the present. As a result, there has been a general decrease in overall enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies. Like nearly all other sectors of the market, cryptocurrencies are experiencing...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
NEWSBTC
Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin
The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
TechCrunch
Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse
“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Three Things Must Happen for Crypto To Reach Mass Adoption
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says that three vital things must take place to make the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies a reality. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, O’Leary first sets his sights on a need to improve crypto wallets, calling the existing ones hard to use.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
u.today
SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win
General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors. According to the commission, this fact means that the...
financefeeds.com
Archax raises $28.5 million to expand FCA-regulated digital asset exchange, brokerage and custodian
“Closing this round and beating our soft-close target in the prevailing market conditions with such a stellar list of investors not only shows their faith in Archax and our strategy for the digital space, but also for the UK as a global centre for innovation, blockchain and digital financial markets too.”
blockworks.co
Shiba Inu Flips Solana as Markets Play Bankman-Fried for a Joke
Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token. The dog-themed meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has flipped Solana — a proof-of-stake blockchain favored by institutional players — as traders balk at protocols associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s embattled chief executive.
financefeeds.com
Chainwire: Crypto specialized automated PR distribution platform awarded 9 badges from G2
“We’re delighted to have been recognized by G2 for our efforts in delivering an industry-leading newswire syndication service. We’re proud to be the first PR service of its kind for the blockchain industry, facilitating press release distribution across the entire cryptosphere, and providing Web3 projects the attention they deserve.”
cryptoglobe.com
Former Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Solana ($SOL) Price as ‘Very Interesting’ Over Forced Liquidations
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal has revealed that he sees the price of Solana ($SOL) as “very interesting” over the forced liquidations that led to increasing sell-offs in the cryptocurrency’s price. In a thread Pal shared with his nearly 1 million followers on the microblogging...
Crypto-Linked Equities Lose $10B in Value as Market Plummets
In the wake of recent news around cryptocurrency exchange FTX, not only has the crypto industry’s image taken a hit, but crypto-linked equities have reportedly lost $10 billion in value. Many crypto-linked stocks tumbled this week as investors were rattled by the news of FTX’s troubles and then by...
thecoinrise.com
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
