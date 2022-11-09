ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

allaroundpennsauken.com

Pennsauken Police Make Arrest In Shooting

In a social media post today, Pennsauken Township Police announced the arrest of a suspect connected to a shooting earlier this morning. “On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:18 a.m., Pennsauken Police responded to the area of Myrtle Avenue/Roosevelt Avenue for the report of gunshots fired,” Pennsauken Police wrote in a statement online. “Pennsauken Police searched the area and located the suspect, Kory C. Cintron (27 years old) of Salem New Jersey, on Browning Road. The firearm suspected of being utilized in the shooting was recovered in a nearby park by Pennsauken Police.”
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Person dies after being hit by car in chase with cops on N.J. highway, investigators say

One person died and three others were injured early Wednesday morning after a car being pursued by police hit several vehicles on a Middlesex County highway, authorities said. A Marlboro police officer was trying to stop the car while investigating an attempted car theft from a home in town, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ State Police holding holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Police is holding a holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters. Non-perishable food items will be collected through November 25. The collected donations will be distributed to local residential and non-residential domestic violence programs throughout the state to augment the food...
TRENTON, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for tattooed suspects

Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ

A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
HARRISBURG, PA
News 12

Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash

The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police sergeant's sudden death over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department issued the End of Watch for Sgt. Daniel Kammerzell on Nov. 5, 2022. Police say Kammerzell was found unresponsive in his patrol vehicle while on duty and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital in the area. The passing does not involve any suspicious or criminal circumstance, according to officials.The Shelby Township Police Department says Kammerzell has been a member of the department for the last 18 years. He has also worked for the Detroit Police Department and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. His family is requesting privacy and time to mourn his passing.Click here to find the full End of Watch.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
