New Jersey Attorney General Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
Ewing, NJ man followed girls into dorm on Rider campus, police say
LAWRENCE — A Ewing man has been arrested after following two Rider University students into their dorm and attempting to look under the door of their room, according to police. Johnny Rodriguez-Brito, 26, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass-peering, and harassment, and is no longer allowed on university...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of woman found in Maple Shade motel
Burlington County, N.J. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a Maple Shade motel in May. Burlington County officials said 26-year-old Alexander Rivera, of Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, was taken into custody without incident at his home November 4th. Rivera...
allaroundpennsauken.com
Pennsauken Police Make Arrest In Shooting
In a social media post today, Pennsauken Township Police announced the arrest of a suspect connected to a shooting earlier this morning. “On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:18 a.m., Pennsauken Police responded to the area of Myrtle Avenue/Roosevelt Avenue for the report of gunshots fired,” Pennsauken Police wrote in a statement online. “Pennsauken Police searched the area and located the suspect, Kory C. Cintron (27 years old) of Salem New Jersey, on Browning Road. The firearm suspected of being utilized in the shooting was recovered in a nearby park by Pennsauken Police.”
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
Person dies after being hit by car in chase with cops on N.J. highway, investigators say
One person died and three others were injured early Wednesday morning after a car being pursued by police hit several vehicles on a Middlesex County highway, authorities said. A Marlboro police officer was trying to stop the car while investigating an attempted car theft from a home in town, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Police holding holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Police is holding a holiday food drive to benefit domestic violence shelters. Non-perishable food items will be collected through November 25. The collected donations will be distributed to local residential and non-residential domestic violence programs throughout the state to augment the food...
New Jersey man who cruelly looted sick girlfriend’s bank account, heads to prison
A Lacey Township man who cruelly took advantage of his then-sick girlfriend by devising a scheme to steal from her bank accounts has now received a sentence for prison, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was in June of 2021 that 56-year-old Ross Miserendino was charged, in August...
Police looking for tattooed suspects
Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ
A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
NBC New York
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
Gov. Murphy announces comprehensive plan to combat auto theft
Gov. Phil Murphy, alongside state Senate President Nick Scutari and state Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, has announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. The Nov. 7 announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven...
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash
The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Shelby Township police sergeant's sudden death over the weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department issued the End of Watch for Sgt. Daniel Kammerzell on Nov. 5, 2022. Police say Kammerzell was found unresponsive in his patrol vehicle while on duty and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital in the area. The passing does not involve any suspicious or criminal circumstance, according to officials.The Shelby Township Police Department says Kammerzell has been a member of the department for the last 18 years. He has also worked for the Detroit Police Department and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. His family is requesting privacy and time to mourn his passing.Click here to find the full End of Watch.
