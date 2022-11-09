Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Just how unpopular is Joe Biden?
President Joe Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings, all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is.
Ten Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race. On the Democratic side, President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection — though a very bad night for Democrats on Tuesday would put that in serious doubt. The greater intrigue will...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
What if Biden does not run again?
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of midterms final push
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge
Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Republican takeover could embolden Biden trade agenda
The shift in power could make it easier for the Biden administration to pivot from a policy strategy that has veered away from negotiating traditional free trade agreements.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Democrats Proved They Have a Bench. Now Biden Should Step Aside in 2024.
On a night where Democrats shockingly outperformed expectations, and many of Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates lost winnable seats, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unofficially launched his 2024 presidential campaign and threw a wrench in the 45th president’s re-election plans. DeSantis’ decisive victory over former Gov. Charlie Crist didn’t just confirm that Florida is now a reliably red state, it spotlighted an uncomfortable reality for President Joe Biden—which is that Donald Trump may very well not be the Republican nominee in 2024.
Biden approval ticks up as Democrats brace for midterm elections - Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's approval rating edged higher with just a week to go before U.S. midterm elections when his Democratic Party is expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.
POLITICO
Biden’s real body man
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Biden says GOP is ‘going after your right to vote’ as he makes a western swing ahead of midterms
CNN — President Joe Biden warned about threats to democracy should Republicans take Congress as he returned to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in what is poised to be one of his final western campaign stops of the midterms. The rally in Albuquerque,...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden takes a moral-victory lap
IT’S OFFICIAL: The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and Republican HERSCHEL WALKER is heading to a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6 after neither candidate secured 50% of the vote. If current returns in Arizona and Nevada hold, the race will decide the Senate majority. Warnock, of course, is no stranger to high-stakes runoffs — that’s how he won his seat in 2021.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0