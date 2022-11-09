Read full article on original website
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Just how unpopular is Joe Biden?
President Joe Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings, all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is.
Ten Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race. On the Democratic side, President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection — though a very bad night for Democrats on Tuesday would put that in serious doubt. The greater intrigue will...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
What if Biden does not run again?
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Biden slams GOP, Trump warns of ‘tyranny’ ahead of midterms final push
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
Katie Britt wins: Makes history, becomes Alabama’s 1st woman elected to U.S. Senate
Katie Britt won the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, a landslide victory that the Associated Press called soon after the polls closed. Britt, 40, defeated pastor Will Boyd, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus, a former economics...
Harris's husband tells Democrats to rally behind VP in 2024 if Biden steps aside
Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband has told Democrats that the party should rally behind her if President Joe Biden chooses not to seek reelection in 2024, according to a new report.
With little at stake in Alabama, Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville crisscross country for candidates
For all the excitement -- and anxiety -- about the national implications of Tuesday’s elections, the stakes are low in Alabama, where Republicans are expected to sweep the most high-profile races, including for U.S. Senate and governor. While Alabama has been largely ignored by national pundits this election cycle,...
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge
Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?
American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
Joe Biden stumbled on stage during a US midterm rally in New York ahead of the US 2022 midterm election.The president travelled to Yonkers to join Democratic governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail, as her lead narrows.Hochul’s challenger, Lee Zeldin, has been rising in the polls, shrinking the once double-digit gap to just four points.This video shows Mr Biden stumbling while speaking about the cost of prescription drugs on Sunday, 6 November.Americans will cast their votes tomorrow to shape the form of both the House and the Senate.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
Democrats Proved They Have a Bench. Now Biden Should Step Aside in 2024.
On a night where Democrats shockingly outperformed expectations, and many of Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates lost winnable seats, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unofficially launched his 2024 presidential campaign and threw a wrench in the 45th president’s re-election plans. DeSantis’ decisive victory over former Gov. Charlie Crist didn’t just confirm that Florida is now a reliably red state, it spotlighted an uncomfortable reality for President Joe Biden—which is that Donald Trump may very well not be the Republican nominee in 2024.
Biden’s real body man
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Biden’s Closing Message Is Vital to Biden—but Maybe Not to Voters
President Joe Biden spent the closing days before the midterm elections that could seal the fate of his legislative agenda focused on one paramount issue: the direct threat to democracy posed by many of the Republicans on ballots across the country.“We have to reaffirm the values that have long defined us,” Biden said in Philadelphia on Saturday. “In America, the vote is sacred. The vote is to protect and be protected and counted.”“Democracy,” he told a crowd in Bronxville, New York, on Sunday, “is literally on the ballot.”“There are 300 election deniers running on the Republican ticket this year,” he...
