Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LeBron James Reveals If He Would Vote For Herschel Walker
With the 2022 U.S. midterm elections finally here, Lakers star LeBron James has revealed his choice for Georgia’s Senate race. James is endorsing incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. He's going up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. In a video released by Warnock's team, James said there's "only one choice"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving
Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron." "This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag....
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Darvin Ham reveals nasty truth about Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-8 through 10 games this season. If it wasn’t for Dyson Daniels clanking two free throws to put the game away in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles would be 1-9. Still, a 2-8 record gives them the second-worst record in the entire NBA, only...
‘I think it’s possible the Buss family could sell part of the Lakers at some point’: NBA insider offers his take
Even though there’s no indication that any part of the Los Angeles Lakers will be sold anytime soon, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the Buss family may have to consider it in the future. On his podcast “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” (h/t SB Nation), Windhorst indicated...
A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA
James Worthy admits to being scared living alone as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers. The post A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
Lakers News: Lowlights Of Clippers' Very Predictable Victory Over Lakers, 114-101
L.A. falls to 2-9 on the season.
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Blazers Trade Has Been Suggested
After a 2-8 start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Lakers Lakers, talks about blowing up the current roster have reached a fevered pace. During Wednesday's episode of First Things First, NBA analyst Chris Broussard suggested a potential blockbuster trade involving star forward Anthony Davis. The Fox Sports analyst...
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's club option for the 2023 season, per MLB insider Robert Murray. Turner has been with the Dodgers organization for nine years. The 10th year club option would have seen the third baseman earn $16 million in 2023. While the Dodgers ultimately decided...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Confident Despite Recent Defeats
Can the Lakers turn this ship around before it runs aground?
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship
Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers
