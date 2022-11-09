Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans.
The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side.
The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon!
READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 2