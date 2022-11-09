ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Transit unveils new American Flag bus to honor veterans

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfV5Z_0j3flTVD00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority recently unveiled a new bus to honor our local veterans.

The new 2209 has a unique American Flag design, with the words “Thank You Veterans” displayed on the side.

The bus will hit the streets of Spokane very soon!

READ: New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – New business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a new scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by two female veterans and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MUV Fitness centers to begin annual food drive early

SPOKANE, Wash. — MUV Fitness gyms across Spokane is starting its annual food drive early to aid and support in the fight against hunger. MUV partnered with Second Harvest Spokane, Clackamas Service Center (in Oregon), and Volunteers of America for this food drive campaign. “With inflation at an all-time high and when money is tight, this is when those that...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Public Schools addresses transportation issues, learning loss

SPOKANE, Wash. – As many families get ready for the holidays, schools in our area are looking at improvements ahead of the spring semester. One of the issues top of mind, are concerns about how your kids are getting to school. Spokane Public Schools is looking at learning loss...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy