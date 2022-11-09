States tell voters to stay in line even if polls have closed

People waiting in line to vote. Photo credit Getty Images

Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote.

Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.

Even with polls starting to close, it will still take time to count votes as more than 46 million Americans voted ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person, according to a report from Reuters.

State officials and the White House have cautioned that counting all submitted ballots could take weeks, meaning control of the Senate could be up in the air for some time.

In total, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House of Representative seats were on the ballot, with Republicans widely favored to pick up the five seats needed to gain control of the House.

In the Senate, there still remains some skepticism on who will have their hand on the wheel when all is said and counted, although experts have said that Republicans have an easier path to gaining control.