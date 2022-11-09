ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

States tell voters to stay in line even if polls have closed

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago
People waiting in line to vote. Photo credit Getty Images

Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote.

Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.

Even with polls starting to close, it will still take time to count votes as more than 46 million Americans voted ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person, according to a report from Reuters.

State officials and the White House have cautioned that counting all submitted ballots could take weeks, meaning control of the Senate could be up in the air for some time.

In total, 35 Senate seats and all 435 House of Representative seats were on the ballot, with Republicans widely favored to pick up the five seats needed to gain control of the House.

In the Senate, there still remains some skepticism on who will have their hand on the wheel when all is said and counted, although experts have said that Republicans have an easier path to gaining control.

Related
NBC Chicago

2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely

Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles

Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
The List

The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes

We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit, MI
