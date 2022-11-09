ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado touches down north of Galt along Highway 99

SACRAMENTO — A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon just north of the city of Galt, the National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed.

The tornado occurred on the east side of Highway 99 near Arno Road, between Galt and Elk Grove in Sacramento County.

At around 3 p.m., the NWS said it received multiple reports of damage that occurred as a strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Initial reports stated there were potential sightings of a funnel cloud in the area, but the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests the tornado tracked around 0.8 miles with a width of around 400 yards. Peak winds were around 70 miles per hour.

Local law enforcement agencies said the tornado led to downed power lines and winds taking the roof of a barn. No injuries have been reported.

The NWS said the northern half of the Central Valley typically averages 11 tornadoes annually.

