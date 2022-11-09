Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
climaterwc.com
Redwood City comes to life for Day of the Dead
Dia de los Muertos—the Day of the Dead—is a traditional Mexican holiday when family and friends remember those who have died. But it’s a more joyful celebration than the title suggests. It’s a time not only to honor the deceased, but also to celebrate life with gifts, treats, music and dance.
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area
The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
beyondthecreek.com
Brilliant Earth Coming to Broadway plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the jewelry store Brilliant Earth is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek. Check out their online selection here. We strive to use 100% recycled precious metals to minimize our footprint and help diminish the negative impacts of metal mining. Precious metals can be recycled repeatedly without degrading their integrity, which means we don’t compromise quality or beauty to make sustainable jewelry.
KTVU FOX 2
70-year-old Daly City woman gets surprise home makeover from volunteers
DALY CITY, Calif. - A nonprofit on the Peninsula is helping six families in need by making much needed repairs to their homes. Rochelle Fortier Nwadibia’s home in Daly City was taken over by 15 volunteers Wednesday to makeover to her backyard. At 70, Fortier Nwadibia said she could no longer maintain it.
sonomasun.com
Holiday Boutique at Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club
For 14 years, the Club has been hosting the event which features a variety of local artists, artisans and vendors offering merchandise and items to please early Christmas/winter shoppers. It returns for a second weekend, Nov. 12-13. Committed to empowering and connecting women through advocacy, fundraising and service. The Somoma...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
marinlocalnews.com
Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce
The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Bay Area's Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe shut down abruptly. Employees brought it back.
"It just shows what we meant to the community and the hole it left."
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
theshelbyreport.com
Dehoff’s Markets Marks 50 Years Of Service To Redwood City, CA
Dehoff’s Markets celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 15, with the store’s original location in Redwood City, California, still thriving under family ownership. However, the Dehoffs’ history of entrepreneurship in the Northern California community stretches much farther back than 1972. Emil Dehoff immigrated to the U.S. from...
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
climaterwc.com
Veterans Day Ceremony set for Courthouse Square
The American Legion Post 105 and the Redwood City Downtown Lions Club will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Courthouse Square. The event will actually kick off at 10 a.m. with a free car show, live music and live refreshments. The ceremony commences at 11 a.m.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
calmatters.network
Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races
Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
