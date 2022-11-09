ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

climaterwc.com

Redwood City comes to life for Day of the Dead

Dia de los Muertos—the Day of the Dead—is a traditional Mexican holiday when family and friends remember those who have died. But it’s a more joyful celebration than the title suggests. It’s a time not only to honor the deceased, but also to celebrate life with gifts, treats, music and dance.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area

The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
OAKLAND, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Brilliant Earth Coming to Broadway plaza in Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that the jewelry store Brilliant Earth is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek. Check out their online selection here. We strive to use 100% recycled precious metals to minimize our footprint and help diminish the negative impacts of metal mining. Precious metals can be recycled repeatedly without degrading their integrity, which means we don’t compromise quality or beauty to make sustainable jewelry.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

70-year-old Daly City woman gets surprise home makeover from volunteers

DALY CITY, Calif. - A nonprofit on the Peninsula is helping six families in need by making much needed repairs to their homes. Rochelle Fortier Nwadibia’s home in Daly City was taken over by 15 volunteers Wednesday to makeover to her backyard. At 70, Fortier Nwadibia said she could no longer maintain it.
DALY CITY, CA
sonomasun.com

Holiday Boutique at Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club

For 14 years, the Club has been hosting the event which features a variety of local artists, artisans and vendors offering merchandise and items to please early Christmas/winter shoppers. It returns for a second weekend, Nov. 12-13. Committed to empowering and connecting women through advocacy, fundraising and service. The Somoma...
SONOMA, CA
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
SAN JOSE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce

The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
BRENTWOOD, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Dehoff’s Markets Marks 50 Years Of Service To Redwood City, CA

Dehoff’s Markets celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 15, with the store’s original location in Redwood City, California, still thriving under family ownership. However, the Dehoffs’ history of entrepreneurship in the Northern California community stretches much farther back than 1972. Emil Dehoff immigrated to the U.S. from...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

Veterans Day Ceremony set for Courthouse Square

The American Legion Post 105 and the Redwood City Downtown Lions Club will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Courthouse Square. The event will actually kick off at 10 a.m. with a free car show, live music and live refreshments. The ceremony commences at 11 a.m.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
calmatters.network

Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races

Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
PLEASANTON, CA

