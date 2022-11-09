Read full article on original website
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Click2Houston.com
FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will determine who will lead Texas. Voters cast their votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices on Nov. 8. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats were also up...
KVUE
Uvalde County voted in favor of Gov. Abbott on Election Day
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has won re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the Nov. 8 midterm election. In Uvalde County, voters also were in favor of Abbott, where, as of Tuesday evening, 22% had cast their ballot for Abbott over O'Rourke. According Austin American-Statesman and...
CBS Austin
Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools, grant applications open until December
AUSTIN, Texas — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization initiatives on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos had the chance to weigh in on the reform—and each of them passed the cannabis measures on their ballots.. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy...
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
Houston Chronicle
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
CBS Austin
Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town
Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
KENS 5
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
kut.org
Hays County: 2022 General Election Results
Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
KWTX
Gov. Abbott announces $13.1 Million Grants To Texas Military communities including Killeen
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program for military communities in the state. The grants will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future...
KSAT 12
Monica De La Cruz becomes first Republican to win in 15th Congressional District in South Texas
MCALLEN — For the first time in its history, Texas’ 15th Congressional District will be represented by a Republican. Monica De La Cruz won her bid to represent the district Tuesday in the traditionally Democratic stronghold of South Texas, according to Decision Desk HQ. In the most competitive...
KVUE
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
CBS Austin
TxDOT gets winter ready with snow plows added to its fleet
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the strongest cold front of the season to hit central Texas. On Thursday, the agency revealed plows it received free of charge from its Amarillo district. “They turn over their equipment on a more regular basis,” TxDOT’s Austin...
Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott
Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
CBS Austin
Paramore's 2023 North American tour to stop in Austin, 2 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas — Paramore is bringing its newly announced North American tour to three Texas cities, including Austin, in July 2023!. Out of the 26 cities, Paramore's North American tour will visit Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, July 8, Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, July 9, and Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
