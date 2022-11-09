ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Click2Houston.com

FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will determine who will lead Texas. Voters cast their votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices on Nov. 8. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats were also up...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Uvalde County voted in favor of Gov. Abbott on Election Day

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has won re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the Nov. 8 midterm election. In Uvalde County, voters also were in favor of Abbott, where, as of Tuesday evening, 22% had cast their ballot for Abbott over O'Rourke. According Austin American-Statesman and...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
TYLER, TX
Houston Chronicle

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town

Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
kut.org

Hays County: 2022 General Election Results

Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

TxDOT gets winter ready with snow plows added to its fleet

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the strongest cold front of the season to hit central Texas. On Thursday, the agency revealed plows it received free of charge from its Amarillo district. “They turn over their equipment on a more regular basis,” TxDOT’s Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott

Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Paramore's 2023 North American tour to stop in Austin, 2 other Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas — Paramore is bringing its newly announced North American tour to three Texas cities, including Austin, in July 2023!. Out of the 26 cities, Paramore's North American tour will visit Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, July 8, Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, July 9, and Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX

