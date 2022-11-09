ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas election: Dan Patrick projected to win lieutenant governor race

By Josh Hinkle, Jala Washington, Christine Bergmann
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03voFL_0j3fkTKA00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Associated Press projected that incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor race over Mike Collier.

Patrick has served as lieutenant governor for eight years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by five points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote.

Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race

Patrick has run most of his campaign on property tax relief, securing the border, giving parents a choice in their kids’ education and raising teacher pay. This election will be Patrick’s third time running for lieutenant governor after he won in 2014 and voters re-elected him in 2018.

“Under my leadership, we have put more money into public education than any lieutenant governor in history,” Patrick said. “The other side does not line up with the values of West Texas, Central Texas and rural Texas.”

Race analysis

This is the third time Patrick is running for lieutenant governor. In 2014, he beat his Democratic challenger by almost 20%. The next time around, he won by under 5% to Collier.

Some political experts argue the lieutenant governor is the most powerful political position in the state because it’s the president of the Texas Senate, allowing that person to appoint senators to committees and set agendas for bills, according to State of Texas host Josh Hinkle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMklK_0j3fkTKA00
Patrick won by a narrowed margin this last election than he did the previous one (KXAN Photo)

The next lieutenant governor will need to help lawmakers navigate:

  • The state’s border and immigration strategy
  • Ongoing discussions over the state’s abortion ban
  • A renewed call for gun control following the Uvalde school shooting
  • School vouchers
  • And deciding how to further fix the state’s power grid

Since Gov. Greg Abbott won re-election Tuesday night, some political experts said it could set him up for a presidential run, Hinkle noted. That means the winner of this race is even more important because the lieutenant governor steps in. George W. Bush’s election as president was what initially put Rick Perry in the Texas governor’s seat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies react to Abbott victory

With over 98% of the votes in and Greg Abbott ahead of Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, the incumbent will hold his Texas governor seat for another term. With 59.7% of Brazos County reportedly voting for Abbott and 38.5% voting for O’Rourke, Texas A&M students shared their feelings about the gubernatorial election results.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

In a record-setting expensive race, Texas Governor Greg Abbott fended off Democrat Beto O’Rourke and is headed to a record-tying third term in office. “Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message,” Abbott said in McAllen. The celebration caps off a campaign focused on border security and being tough on crime.
TEXAS STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
kgns.tv

Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
LAREDO, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy