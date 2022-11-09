ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated CTA ‘L’ schedules fail to deliver on “Meeting the Moment” promises

Over the past two years, CTA riders have been experiencing the pain of service reductions and what have now become known as “ghost” buses and trains. Planning trips around the city of Chicago has become a gamble–one never knows whether they’ll arrive on time or be 30 minutes late due to being “ghosted” by CTA services. If I had to rate the attributes of a transit system in order of importance, predictability is at the top of the list, but currently, the CTA is anything but.
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 9

Frankie Willis, 82, fatally struck by driver in the 4400-block of West 95th Street in Oak Lawn (ABC) School bus driver crashes into yard in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood (FOX) Des Plaines River Trail work begins with erosion control fencing, plus a new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk (Block Club) Sampen:...
