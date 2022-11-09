Over the past two years, CTA riders have been experiencing the pain of service reductions and what have now become known as “ghost” buses and trains. Planning trips around the city of Chicago has become a gamble–one never knows whether they’ll arrive on time or be 30 minutes late due to being “ghosted” by CTA services. If I had to rate the attributes of a transit system in order of importance, predictability is at the top of the list, but currently, the CTA is anything but.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO