Alexandria, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Serving Cenla Part II: Seeing an Increase in Hunger

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Live from the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office

RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy re-elected

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has won the race outright with 51% of the vote. He led the race all night. Current Mayor Jeff Hall will now be a single-term mayor. City Council President Catherine Davidson is also now out, off the council and does not...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Open casting call announced for Healthy Behaviors campaign

The following has been provided by the Rapides Foundation:. The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election Coverage

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Fort Polk celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.
FORT POLK, LA
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La

NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Jared Price - Golden Shield Winner

ALEXANDRIA, LA

