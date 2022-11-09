Read full article on original website
Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff
Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy will once again lead the city as the newly elected mayor of Alexandria. Roy avoided a runoff during the Primary Election by receiving 51 percent of the votes and defeating the incumbent Mayor Jeff Hall. Roy will take the mayoral seat for his fourth term. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018.
Serving Cenla Part II: Seeing an Increase in Hunger
Live from the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office
Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes
Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy re-elected
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has won the race outright with 51% of the vote. He led the race all night. Current Mayor Jeff Hall will now be a single-term mayor. City Council President Catherine Davidson is also now out, off the council and does not...
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Open casting call announced for Healthy Behaviors campaign
Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes
What’s next for Melville after passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix?
In St. Landry Parish, officials shared how the town of Melville plans to move forward after the passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix.
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election Coverage
Fort Polk celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
Kyle LeBouef elected Eunice Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Kyle LeBouef has been elected as Eunice Chief of Police.
Jared Price - Golden Shield Winner
Graig 'Twin' LeBlanc unseats Martin McLendon to become Opelousas’ next police chief
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday. LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for re-election was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close.
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday. The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Town of Elton:. Only one vote separated the top two...
