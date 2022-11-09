We’ve seen a few teaser videos for The Elite’s return and tonight, another one aired. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, another video aired teasing the return of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video showed flashbacks of The Elite at the start of AEW and even at the start of their careers. Interestingly enough, as the screens faded in and out, it seemed to show a background for the poster of AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View. Could this be a potential spoiler on their return date? See for yourself below.

1 DAY AGO