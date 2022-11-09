Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
douglas.co.us
2022 Douglas County General Election unofficial results
Please note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 General Election Unofficial Results page. Unofficial election results are posted a minimum of three times on election night: after the polls close but no later than 8 p.m., at or...
Candidates at GOP state party event see stinging Election Day results
It was a tough night for Colorado Republicans who gathered at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village to await election results. Hope for a Joe O'Dea victory was dashed early, along with that for gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl."We ran one hell of a campaign. I'm proud of it. I'm proud of all the people that helped me," O'Dea told CBS News Colorado. "I thought the red wave would hit Colorado and we just didn't see it tonight." In his concession speech, O'Dea said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but he believed he stayed true to core beliefs.O'Dea was...
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
parkco.us
Updated General Election Results Announced
Park County, CO - As of 11 PM, updated results of Park County's general election are available here. The results are still being tabulated and will continue to be updated. The election will be certified and submitted to the Secretary of State by December 1, 2022. ###
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Democrats Capitalize on Republican Civil War During Midterms
Democrats in Colorado won big last night, winning all the statewide races, potentially taking six of the eight U.S. House of Representative seats and winning the U.S. Senate race. Nowhere in Colorado is the Democratic victory more evident than in El Paso County, where, based on early unofficial results, Democrat Stephanie Vigil is poised to flip a house seat in a race against Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, where Vigil leads by 737 votes.
FOX21News.com
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
KKTV
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
coloradosun.com
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 386 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 10:30...
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
KRDO
Pueblo voters overwhelmingly approve extending safety sales tax
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo voters approved ballot measure 2B Tuesday, extending a sales tax that funds additional support for local law enforcement. Now, residents will continue paying an additional 0.2% in sales taxes through 2027. According to the city, 75% of people voted to pass 2B. The tax, which...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together.
mountainjackpot.com
Big Local Turnout Predicted for Nov. 8 Election Showdown
Bullish Start for Pivotal Vote; Mid-term Record Could Get Shattered. Even with only one contested local seat up for grabs, election 2022 is off to a bullish, impressive start in Teller County, as the clock ticks away until the final deadline next Tuesday evening. And if current trends continue, the...
Where the candidates stand: El Paso County Sheriff
Both candidates focus on public safety with different attack plans.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
Colorado Springs Planning Commission approves Sunset Amphitheater project, next stop city council
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed outdoor amphitheater for north Colorado Springs is one step closer to being built. Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs City Planning Commission approved the Sunset Amphitheater in a 6-3 vote. However, it's subject to certain conditions. Now, the project will advance to the City Council for final approval. The The post Colorado Springs Planning Commission approves Sunset Amphitheater project, next stop city council appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales
Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
KRDO
Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approves water and wastewater rate hike
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved a water and wastewater rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities customers. Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities said the rate increase would be around an additional $6 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer. According to officials,...
Comments / 0