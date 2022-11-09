ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Hears Vista Community Clinic Update

Terry Woods, Chairman of the Vista Chamber Government Affairs Committee, began the November meeting with a reminder to those in attendance that the Chamber is looking for nominations for Heroes of Vista for small and large businesses, veterans and other categories that can be found on the Vista Chamber web site. This month’s featured speaker at the Government Affairs Committee meeting was Betsy Heightman, Chief Development Officer for Vista Community Clinic, who gave an update about the clinic and services offered. The clinic is currently celebrating 50 years of service and has come a long way from their humble beginnings in 1972 taking over a dog grooming office to establish a clinic in North County.
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department to Host Annual Children’s Christmas Party

• Every year the Escondido Police Department hosts an annual Children’s Christmas Party to give kids who have been the victims of abuse, neglect, and violent crime, a Christmas they might not otherwise get to experience. The party will take place in early December. The event will include food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa Claus, and every child in attendance will receive gifts.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Job-Readiness Program Expands to Five North County Cities

North County residents now have access to a free, new program that can help them build job skills and land a guaranteed interview with a company in Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos or Vista. The North County Job-Readiness Room program invites entry-level workers to take 15 hours of job-readiness skills...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Thankful and Blessed This Holiday Season

Lauren had nothing. She was fleeing domestic violence and heard Solutions for Change could be a great place to start fresh. She walked up to the front desk with tears in her eyes, feeling overwhelmed and scared, but knew she needed to get out and make a change. Lauren was placed on the waiting list and called everyday to check if a spot had opened up. On September 3, 2019 (her daughter’s 4th birthday), the answer was finally yes, giving Lauren the breath of fresh air she needed.
OCEANSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RadarOnline

California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death

Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Nominations Requested for Oceanside’s 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award

The City of Oceanside is seeking nominees for the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award. The annual award recognizes and honors residents of the City who have made a significant contribution of time and energy through volunteer work to improve community life, promote positive community development, and enhance the lives of individuals and neighborhoods in the City. The award is named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in recognition of his contributions to civil rights, equal education, labor and voter rights, and to promote positive relationships between people, groups, and cultures.
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Esco Alley Art Saturday, November 12,

Don’t miss the next Esco Alley Art party for the 2022 Season happening this Saturday, November 12, at 3 p.m. Come celebrate the addition of 12 new murals in downtown Escondido in the alley between Grand And 2nd Avenue, between Broadway and Kalmia. For more information, visit escoalleyart.com.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy