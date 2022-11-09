Read full article on original website
One Safe Place in San Marcos helping those affected by abuse, trauma
One Safe Place in San Marcos helps those affected by abuse and trauma. Since opening in July, COO says more than 1,000 people helped from center.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Hears Vista Community Clinic Update
Terry Woods, Chairman of the Vista Chamber Government Affairs Committee, began the November meeting with a reminder to those in attendance that the Chamber is looking for nominations for Heroes of Vista for small and large businesses, veterans and other categories that can be found on the Vista Chamber web site. This month’s featured speaker at the Government Affairs Committee meeting was Betsy Heightman, Chief Development Officer for Vista Community Clinic, who gave an update about the clinic and services offered. The clinic is currently celebrating 50 years of service and has come a long way from their humble beginnings in 1972 taking over a dog grooming office to establish a clinic in North County.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department to Host Annual Children’s Christmas Party
• Every year the Escondido Police Department hosts an annual Children’s Christmas Party to give kids who have been the victims of abuse, neglect, and violent crime, a Christmas they might not otherwise get to experience. The party will take place in early December. The event will include food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa Claus, and every child in attendance will receive gifts.
northcountydailystar.com
Job-Readiness Program Expands to Five North County Cities
North County residents now have access to a free, new program that can help them build job skills and land a guaranteed interview with a company in Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos or Vista. The North County Job-Readiness Room program invites entry-level workers to take 15 hours of job-readiness skills...
northcountydailystar.com
Thankful and Blessed This Holiday Season
Lauren had nothing. She was fleeing domestic violence and heard Solutions for Change could be a great place to start fresh. She walked up to the front desk with tears in her eyes, feeling overwhelmed and scared, but knew she needed to get out and make a change. Lauren was placed on the waiting list and called everyday to check if a spot had opened up. On September 3, 2019 (her daughter’s 4th birthday), the answer was finally yes, giving Lauren the breath of fresh air she needed.
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
El Cajon farm among best places in US to buy a holiday tree, according to Yelp
As the holiday season gets into full swing, one East County tree farm is being recognized as one of the best places in the country to buy a holiday tree.
News 8 KFMB
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in possible overdose in University Heights
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital Thursday after a suspected overdose -- possibly of fentanyl -- at a University Heights residence, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home in the...
California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death
Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
NBC San Diego
Kids, Teachers at Chula Vista School Warned About Tuberculosis Exposure
County health officials are warning that students and staff may have been exposed to tuberculosis at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School in Chula Vista during this past summer and fall. The news comes in the wake of a report earlier this month that people might have been exposed to the...
Magical COASTER Holiday Express Train is Coming to Town!
The magical COASTER Holiday Express is coming back to town! North County Transit District is hosting this popular annual event that has become a holiday tradition for many families. The Holiday Express offers an enchanted 60-minute round-trip train ride from Oceanside to Solana Beach where children of all ages are...
northcountydailystar.com
Nominations Requested for Oceanside’s 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award
The City of Oceanside is seeking nominees for the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award. The annual award recognizes and honors residents of the City who have made a significant contribution of time and energy through volunteer work to improve community life, promote positive community development, and enhance the lives of individuals and neighborhoods in the City. The award is named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in recognition of his contributions to civil rights, equal education, labor and voter rights, and to promote positive relationships between people, groups, and cultures.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Awarded $325,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
Oceanside, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Oceanside Police Sergeant...
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
northcountydailystar.com
Esco Alley Art Saturday, November 12,
Don’t miss the next Esco Alley Art party for the 2022 Season happening this Saturday, November 12, at 3 p.m. Come celebrate the addition of 12 new murals in downtown Escondido in the alley between Grand And 2nd Avenue, between Broadway and Kalmia. For more information, visit escoalleyart.com.
Dozens of firefighters work to extinguish 3rd alarm fire on Market Street
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence in the East Village Wednesday as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was transported to the hospital. A call reporting a fire near 1400 Market St. was received just before 4:30 a.m.,...
Chula Vista police find person dead in overturned vehicle
A person was found dead in an overturned vehicle on Wednesday, said the Chula Vista Police Department.
Where the results stand in the race for Mayor of National City
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The results are still coming in but National City could soon have a new mayor and whoever that is, that person will have to face several issues that have burdened the city. Issues that include the highest crime rate in the county, the effects of...
