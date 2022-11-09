ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, IN

SMWC celebrates Football Championship

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUAww_0j3fjNEp00

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — SMWC Sprint Football gathered to celebrate their MWSFL Championship Tuesday afternoon on campus.

“It’s awesome. We worked hard for it since day one,” says freshman Lane Sluder.

“We knew we had the talent to do it and as the season went on we put more and more pieces together. We came together as a team and ended up on top.”

“We came out here and did something that a lot of people never thought we would do,” says Patrick Perea.

“They thought we were going to go out there and be some tackling dummies, but we really came out, came together as a team and proved everybody wrong.”

Kyle Vernelson says, “First year, to show up here. Not knowing nothing. Not having any idea who we were playing, had no film and it’s super awesome to win the first year ever. It’s going to go down in history that the first season we were a football team we won a championship.”

“I really can’t descibe it,” says Monte’ May.

“I was speechless, but we did it from day one. We knew we were going to come in and win. We put in the work and effort and just kept fighting until the end.”

