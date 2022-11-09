ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The List

The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes

We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
iheart.com

Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day

As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
Axios

Analysis: How most late-cycle polls actually performed

Midterm polls conducted in the final five weeks of the race were, on average, off by less than three points — generally within the margin of error, according to an Axios analysis of nearly 250 statewide surveys in the RealClearPolitics database. Why it matters: Frustrated Republicans and emboldened Democrats...
Washington Examiner

One in 3 CNN exit poll respondents 'angry' at the state of the nation

In every election, exit polls are always fallible, and as mail-in and absentee voting comprises a growing share of ballots, exit polling captures even less of the totality of overall voter opinion. However, if CNN's first exit polls prove at all accurate, the midterm elections will not wind up a red wave; they'll be a crimson blood bath.
NBC News

‘Power of polarization’ strengthened Democratic outlook in midterm elections

The “power of polarization” is the story of the midterm elections, as control of Congress remains undecided. Chuck Todd breaks down Election Day results with some key House races still undecided. Democrats “saw better-than-expected results despite deep voter dissatisfaction” with the President and economy. Nov. 9, 2022.
CBS News

Key issues driving voters to the polls

The economy and crime are two major issues voters are focusing on as they cast their ballots. Republican Strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic Strategist Antjuan Seawright join "CBS News Mornings" in a panel discussion about what is driving voters to the polls and how major issues are impacting their votes.

