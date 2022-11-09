ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Election results: Democrat Katherine Waldron edges Saulis Banionis in close race for House 93 seat

By Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLeJV_0j3fiMSj00

Katherine Waldron is headed to Tallahassee.

After serving as Port of Palm Beach commissioner since 2017, Waldron defeated Republican candidate Saulis Banionis on Tuesday to capture Florida House District 93.

Waldron's victory was close — 50.4% to 49.6%, but it wasn't a surprise.

Voters in that district chose President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 10 points, according to MCI Maps, giving Waldron a built-in advantage.

Click here for Palm Beach County election results

Election Day live updates:DeSantis, Rubio win re-election. Check here for more results.

Waldron collected 33,263 votes to 32,718 for Banionis.

The 62-year-old businesswoman also had a huge experience advantage over Banionis, a medical doctor who owns a pain management clinic in Wellington but has never served in public office.

Waldron, a West Palm Beach resident, served two terms on the Port of Palm Beach commission and resigned to run for the House District seat. She narrowly won the Democratic primary in August, defeating three challengers.

Besides experience, Waldron and Banionis were sharply divided on many issues.

Waldron supports reproductive rights for women and sensible gun control while generally opposing Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda. Banionis is staunchly conservative and supports constitutional carry, ''ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote" and most of DeSantis' vision.

The 93rd House district includes the village of Wellington and stretches east to include portions of Greenacres, Lake Worth Beach and Boynton Beach in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

District 93, newly drawn and covering much the same area as the old District 86. was held by Matt Willhite before he chose to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission.

Members of the Florida House of Representatives serve two-year terms with term limits and can remain in office no more than four consecutive terms.

Jorge Milian is a journalist covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jmilian@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at Caneswatch. Help support our work, subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward

Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents. “Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’

Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gannett, parent company of The Palm Beach Post, provides grants to local charitable groups

Several charitable groups in Palm Beach County have received a financial boost from Gannett, the media parent company of The Palm Beach Post. College for Kids, which operates locally as Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County, Green Cars for Kids, the Live Like Jake Foundation and PRISM FL got a combined $21,925 through grants from Gannett's A Community Thrives program, which is funded by the Gannett Foundation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward County School Board race too close to call

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida COVID cases rising again as BQ subvariants of omicron spread

COVID-19 appears to be on a slight upswing once again in Florida as health officials log increasing numbers of cases each week, but few infections are severe. The state's case count grew by more than 12,000 this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That's the highest weekly sum since the last week of September, when new omicron subvariants started spreading nationwide, but much lower than the summer surge fueled by previous versions of omicron.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Read this before Nicole makes us sad

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Sustained winds increase to 70 mph as it moves west

Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy