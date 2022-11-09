Election results: Democrat Katherine Waldron edges Saulis Banionis in close race for House 93 seat

Katherine Waldron is headed to Tallahassee.

After serving as Port of Palm Beach commissioner since 2017, Waldron defeated Republican candidate Saulis Banionis on Tuesday to capture Florida House District 93.

Waldron's victory was close — 50.4% to 49.6%, but it wasn't a surprise.

Voters in that district chose President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 10 points, according to MCI Maps, giving Waldron a built-in advantage.

Waldron collected 33,263 votes to 32,718 for Banionis.

The 62-year-old businesswoman also had a huge experience advantage over Banionis, a medical doctor who owns a pain management clinic in Wellington but has never served in public office.

Waldron, a West Palm Beach resident, served two terms on the Port of Palm Beach commission and resigned to run for the House District seat. She narrowly won the Democratic primary in August, defeating three challengers.

Besides experience, Waldron and Banionis were sharply divided on many issues.

Waldron supports reproductive rights for women and sensible gun control while generally opposing Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda. Banionis is staunchly conservative and supports constitutional carry, ''ensuring that only U.S. citizens vote" and most of DeSantis' vision.

The 93rd House district includes the village of Wellington and stretches east to include portions of Greenacres, Lake Worth Beach and Boynton Beach in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

District 93, newly drawn and covering much the same area as the old District 86. was held by Matt Willhite before he chose to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission.

Members of the Florida House of Representatives serve two-year terms with term limits and can remain in office no more than four consecutive terms.

