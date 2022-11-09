ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92

By Sonja Isger, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUcun_0j3fiLa000

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat with six years of legislative experience, has won her bid for House District 92 over newcomer Dorcas Hernandez, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County elections site.

Skidmore secured almost 58% of the more than 85,400 votes cast in the race — a lead of more than 13,200 votes, with all precincts reporting and just 1% of the county's vote-by-mail ballots still uncounted, according to the site.

The district covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds.

Skidmore, the 59-year-old CEO of the Palm Beach Medical Society, came to the race as a six-year state lawmaker who lives in Boca Raton. Her campaign raised more than $140,000 toward returning her to Tallahassee, a sum that dwarfed the $50,847 raised by Hernandez.

Click here for live Palm Beach County election results when they come in

Background on the race: State Rep. Kelly Skidmore faces challenge from Republican businesswoman

Skidmore campaigned on accomplishments such as a collaboration last session when she and Pompano Beach Democrat state Rep. Patricia Williams worked with their Republican colleagues to change outdated language in the state’s child welfare laws that defined Black or mixed-race foster children as special needs.

Skidmore has said she wished to continue to support Democratic initiatives, like advocating for quality, affordable health care, high-paying jobs for working families and higher teacher pay, while protecting Florida's natural resources.

She opposes legislation that would to restrict a woman's right to an abortion, or that discriminates against transgender students and members of the LGBTQ+ community or allows firearms to be openly carried in the state. While votes on these issues may not find much traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature, she says her advocacy supports views held by many of her constituents.

Hernandez, 40 of Lake Worth Beach, runs a consulting firm for businesses and government officials coming to the United States from Central and South America. She has worked as a political campaign manager — for her father, in Peru. She also coordinated public relations for the  “Con Mis Hijos No Te Metas” rally in Peru, meaning “Don’t Mess With My Children."

The movement was a rallying cry against the country's Ministry of Education’s purported teaching of “gender ideology” in schools, a catch-all term that doesn’t have a clear definition, but has been used in various countries against LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.

Hernandez said it was similar to Florida's push for parental rights in education.

Hernandez said this movement started when parents were concerned that children were going to be taught gender identity in schools, believing those were discussions meant for the home or between adults. The country’s education minister said the aim was to support equal treatment of men and women, according to reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txeh9_0j3fiLa000

“I don’t mind it as an adult, but never push that to a minor,” Hernandez said. “I don’t have a problem with that personally. I believe strongly in individual rights.”

Hernandez said she wanted to “bring solutions and bring opportunities to the table” on the insurance crisis, saying in a questionnaire that “we must reduce insurance costs and prohibit denying coverage on the age of a roof.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities

Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Riding DeSantis’ coattails, GOP makes inroads in South County

Ron DeSantis reached a plateau Tuesday that no Republican candidate for governor in Palm Beach County had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Times

Millennial idea: Sports bar to the polls

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Last weekend Faith in Florida introduced Trappin to the Polls, the concept of taking millennials from the sports bar to the polls, with “trappin” being young people’s vernacular for “having a good time and taking care of business.”. That’s what...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gannett, parent company of The Palm Beach Post, provides grants to local charitable groups

Several charitable groups in Palm Beach County have received a financial boost from Gannett, the media parent company of The Palm Beach Post. College for Kids, which operates locally as Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County, Green Cars for Kids, the Live Like Jake Foundation and PRISM FL got a combined $21,925 through grants from Gannett's A Community Thrives program, which is funded by the Gannett Foundation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Chili’s Boca Raton Cited By Health Inspector

Uncleanable Cutting Board. Food Temperature Issue. More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Chili’s Restuarant location at 21769 South State Road 7 in West Boca Raton was cited for multiple violations by a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Inspector. The violations, logged […]
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy