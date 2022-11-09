Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat with six years of legislative experience, has won her bid for House District 92 over newcomer Dorcas Hernandez, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County elections site.

Skidmore secured almost 58% of the more than 85,400 votes cast in the race — a lead of more than 13,200 votes, with all precincts reporting and just 1% of the county's vote-by-mail ballots still uncounted, according to the site.

The district covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds.

Skidmore, the 59-year-old CEO of the Palm Beach Medical Society, came to the race as a six-year state lawmaker who lives in Boca Raton. Her campaign raised more than $140,000 toward returning her to Tallahassee, a sum that dwarfed the $50,847 raised by Hernandez.

Click here for live Palm Beach County election results when they come in

Background on the race: State Rep. Kelly Skidmore faces challenge from Republican businesswoman

Skidmore campaigned on accomplishments such as a collaboration last session when she and Pompano Beach Democrat state Rep. Patricia Williams worked with their Republican colleagues to change outdated language in the state’s child welfare laws that defined Black or mixed-race foster children as special needs.

Skidmore has said she wished to continue to support Democratic initiatives, like advocating for quality, affordable health care, high-paying jobs for working families and higher teacher pay, while protecting Florida's natural resources.

She opposes legislation that would to restrict a woman's right to an abortion, or that discriminates against transgender students and members of the LGBTQ+ community or allows firearms to be openly carried in the state. While votes on these issues may not find much traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature, she says her advocacy supports views held by many of her constituents.

Hernandez, 40 of Lake Worth Beach, runs a consulting firm for businesses and government officials coming to the United States from Central and South America. She has worked as a political campaign manager — for her father, in Peru. She also coordinated public relations for the “Con Mis Hijos No Te Metas” rally in Peru, meaning “Don’t Mess With My Children."

The movement was a rallying cry against the country's Ministry of Education’s purported teaching of “gender ideology” in schools, a catch-all term that doesn’t have a clear definition, but has been used in various countries against LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.

Hernandez said it was similar to Florida's push for parental rights in education.

Hernandez said this movement started when parents were concerned that children were going to be taught gender identity in schools, believing those were discussions meant for the home or between adults. The country’s education minister said the aim was to support equal treatment of men and women, according to reports.

“I don’t mind it as an adult, but never push that to a minor,” Hernandez said. “I don’t have a problem with that personally. I believe strongly in individual rights.”

Hernandez said she wanted to “bring solutions and bring opportunities to the table” on the insurance crisis, saying in a questionnaire that “we must reduce insurance costs and prohibit denying coverage on the age of a roof.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92