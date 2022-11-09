ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Election results: Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds keeps seat vacated by Omari Hardy

By sonja isger
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

State Rep. Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds, who landed his seat in a special election in March, has secured the position, decisively defeating challenger Rosalind "Roz" Stevens, according to unofficial results posted by Palm Beach County's election supervisor.

In a 71% to 29% split with all 87 precincts reporting, voters doubled down on their choice for Edmonds, a Democrat, to fill the slot vacated by former state Rep. Omari Hardy .

Florida House District 88 is a Democratic-leaning and predominantly Black district that includes parts of Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Park, West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Mangonia Park, Lake Worth, Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

Edmonds, 31, lives in West Palm Beach and is the founder and CEO of Suits for Seniors, which mentors high school students throughout the county.

Edmonds is the former executive director of the Police Athletic League and also worked as a legislative assistant to state Sen. Bobby Powell. He has served on the boards for organizations including the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, The Salvation Army,  Delray Beach's Education Board  and the Edna Runner Tutorial Center.

His legislative priorities included finding solutions to affordable housing costs, creating better paying jobs and increasing funding for education and vocational training.

His challenger, 55-year-old Stevens, is a health-care onboarding specialist who lives in West Palm Beach and was making her first bid for public office.

Stevens' campaign steered away from candidate interviews. She has said on her website and in the League of Women Voters survey that her goal was to help working families navigate in today's economy.

Going into the final stretch, Edmonds appeared to have garnered a lion's share of community and organizational endorsements in the race.

Hardy resigned from the District 88 seat in late 2021 to make what was an eventually unsuccessful bid for Florida's 20th congressional district, after the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings. In March, Edmonds claimed the Florida House seat in a special election that pitted him against Republican Guarina Torres.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election results: Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds keeps seat vacated by Omari Hardy

Palm Beach Daily News

