Palm Beach County, FL

Election results: Mike Caruso (R-Delray) rolls to easy win against Sienna Osta in Fla. House District 87

By Wayne Washington, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago

New state House district? No matter.

State Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, appears to have won another term, defeating his Democratic opponent, Sienna Osta, in House District 87.

With all precincts reporting, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office figures show Caruso had gotten 44,214 votes, with Osta getting 30,069.

The win gives Caruso his third term in the state House. Osta, a 35-year old attorney, had made abortion and LGBTQ rights a central part of her campaign.

"My opponent voted against women’s reproductive rights and against the rights of our LGBTQ+ neighbors," Osta said. "If elected, I will protect women’s reproductive rights and the rights of our LGBTQ communities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OaYq_0j3fiGAN00

LIVE: Palm Beach County election results

Race preview: Florida House 87: Rep. Mike Caruso, seeking third term, faces challenge from West Palm attorney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N82As_0j3fiGAN00

Osta was referencing House Bill 5, the legislation that bans abortion after 15 weeks with no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking.

Caruso ran a steady-as-she-goes campaign, billing himself as a "common-sense Republican."

He had taken some heat in his party for endorsing a Democrat in another House race, voted for HB 5.

He also voted for HB 1557, the so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation that bars classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools from kindergarten through third grade.

Supporters of the bill argued that it leaves to parents any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. Critics of the legislation, however, see it as a move to ostracize or erase and already marginalized community.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed both pieces of legislation into law, and Osta was hoping voters of District 87 would punish Caruso for helping to get those bills to the governor's desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UA398_0j3fiGAN00

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Caruso," Osta said on a candidate survey. "His recent voting history, however, has been anti-choice, anti-women’s rights, and anti-LGBTQ rights."

Caruso, who served two terms as the representative for District 89 before redistricting altered district lines, told voters he'd focus on small businesses. He touted his experience and his community involvement.

"He wants to work with the community to make real change," his campaign website stated. "He understands that lasting change can only come from increased communication and a willingness to get things done. If we work together, we can see real change in Palm Beach County."

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter @waynewashpbpost. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election results: Mike Caruso (R-Delray) rolls to easy win against Sienna Osta in Fla. House District 87

