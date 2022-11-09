ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

By Sonja Isger, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3msJ_0j3fiDWC00

Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing District 26 , defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor.

With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000 votes over Byers.

Berman, 64, is a 12-year state lawmaker and a lawyer by trade. Byers, 54, is an insurance claims adjuster, beekeeper and founder of Hilltop Christian Fellowship in Monticello.

Both candidates call Delray Beach home, living in the district of more than 390,000 voters that stretches the east coast from Boynton Beach to northern Boca Raton, and runs to the western boundary of Palm Beach County, including the Glades.

Click here for live Palm Beach County election results when they come in

Background on the race: State Sen. Lori Berman faces political newcomer Steve Byers in November race for District 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdPom_0j3fiDWC00

Lori Berman on tenure, goals

In her dozen years in office, which she has spent both in the state House and Senate, Berman said she was most proud of passing a bill for a Purple Alert. Like the Amber Alert for children or Silver Alert for seniors, a Purple Alert sends out a missing person notification for an adult with developmental disabilities. The state senator also helped to add workplace discrimination protections for pregnant women into state law.

Among her legislative priorities, Berman lists affordable health care, protecting access to abortion, public school funding, climate change and preventing gun violence.

But there is still work left to do, she said, like expanding Medicaid and passing Greyson’s Law, which seeks to revoke or suspend shared custody if the child or other parent believed they could be victims of domestic violence.

Berman acknowledged, however, that accomplishing these things and other Democratic priorities, including protecting abortion rights, may be challenging if Gov. Ron DeSantis is re-elected and the GOP maintains comfortable majorities in Tallahassee.

“I couldn’t be in the Legislature if I wasn’t a glass half-full kind of person,” Berman said. “If the governor gets a mandate, if he wins by the double digits that I’m hearing about lately, I think that it will be a really tough session for the minority party. And I think that there will be very little compromise because the governor will be setting himself up to run for president.”

Steve Byers on experience, goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgmx0_0j3fiDWC00

Byers had hoped to tackle matters of homeowners insurance and HOAs, as well as voter fraud. He said that supervisors of elections should be able to know how each voter cast a ballot as a form of an audit, and while he homeschools his children, he believes it was important to invest in public schools by incentivizing teachers with better pay.

Byers had hoped his party affiliation would work to his advantage. He ran for this seat to serve as a choice for voters.

“If I’m up there as a Republican, I’ve at least got a majority that if I can sway and they like me, we’ll make a difference,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cbDr_0j3fiDWC00

On abortion and housing insurance

The issue of abortion was shaping up to be the Legislature’s top issue next session — something that Berman said she hopes voters won’t forget about, saying that DeSantis’ re-election would ensure abortion would “be even more limited.” But Hurricane Ian and the property insurance market will certainly change the legislative focus, both candidates said.

Berman said potential solutions to the insurance crisis include putting together a national catastrophic fund, akin to the state’s fund that partially reimburses insurers’ hurricane losses. She would also like to require insurance companies that provide auto insurance in Florida but write property insurance business elsewhere to offer similar coverage.

Byers, who worked with property owners hit by Hurricane Michael in 2018, said he felt that insurance companies were “greedy” and “out of touch,” and that lawmakers were just parroting the insurance companies' claims that frivolous lawsuits were affecting their bottom line.

“The hand’s getting greedy. The hand’s getting stuck in the cookie jar. We need them to let go of a few cookies so you can pull your hand out of the cookie jar,” he said. “The solution is to get them to realize the risk-reward benefit doesn’t have to be so fat for the insurance companies.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump loves to cook up dunning nicknames for his biggest enemies — which apparently now include Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who might give Trump a run for his money in the next presidential primary. Trump mocked him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” in a rally speech Saturday in Pennsylvania,...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.

DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

48 Hours: An election, a hurricane and Trump

Question: What happens when you combine coverage of a quirky, late-season Category 1 hurricane, nationally important midterm elections and an attention-seeking former president?. Answer: An incredible 48 hours of news. This past week, Palm Beach Post (and Palm Beach Daily News) subscribers were treated to one of the best news...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital

By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Maria Elvira Salazar wins re-election in Miami

MIAMI -- After a pitched battle to flip a red seat blue, incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar managed to hold off challenger Annette Taddeo after a spirited contest.With 99 percent of the votes counted, Salazar had garnered 131,890, or 57 percent of the votes, to Taddeo, who had 98,322 or 42 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.The race for Florida's 27th Congressional District was marked by heavy political spending as both candidates took to television airwaves to pitch their candidate as being a Socialist.Salazar is a former Spanish-language TV journalist who won her first election in 2020, ousting Democrat Donna Shalala.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.Some political operatives and experts see Mr DeSantis, who has achieved national fame by inflaming culture wars over race and gender in Florida’s schools, as a younger, slicker, less gaffe-prone version of Mr Trump.Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Election results: Hernando County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Hernando County, including the 12th Congressional District, nearby state Legislature races and contests for the local school board and Brooksville City Council. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy