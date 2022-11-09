Indian Trail Improvement District: Accomando, Farrell, Johnson win seats on board

THE ACREAGE — Voters on Tuesday re-elected one member of the Indian Trail Improvement District board, ousted one incumbent and elected a third person to an open seat, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

Michael T. Johnson, currently the board's president, will remain in Seat 5 and newcomers Elizabeth Accomando and Patricia "Patty" Farrell will represent seats 1 and 3, respectively.

Farrell narrowly defeated Joni Martin in their race, according to the unofficial results, with all 19 precincts reporting.

Indian Trail is home to about 40,000 people and covers a 110-square-mile area that includes The Acreage and parts of Loxahatchee. It has a budget of $12.5 million and is tasked with providing drainage, road and recreation services to the rural community.

Last year, residents considered whether to incorporate into a city. Support was mixed, and Palm Beach County lawmakers chose not to seek state approval for residents to vote on it.

In District 1, Accomando and Jerrad Jablonski competed for Seat 1, left open by Jennifer Hager after serving in the board for 12 years.

Accomando, who was making her first run for office, won the seat with 55% of the votes. Jablonski got 45%, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Accomando, 56, lives in Loxahatchee and has been a district resident since 2013. She owns the nonprofit Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

"I want to thank everybody for their support in our community," Accomando said Tuesday after the unofficial results were posted. "I promise that I will do my best at the job that I've been assigned to do."

In District 3, incumbent Joni Martin sought a second term on the board against Farrell, who was making her first run for office and who won by a slim margin with 51.3% of the votes over Martin, who secured 48.7%, according to the unofficial results.

"I am shocked. It was a close race," Farrell said. "I'm going to run with honesty, and my decisions will be made for the best of the community."

Farrell, 50, has worked as an administrative assistant at The Dorchester condominiums in Palm Beach for the last eight years.

In District 5, district Chairman Michael Johnson competed against John Rivera.

Johnson secured his second term on the district board by a 10% margin, according to the unofficial results, with 55% of the total votes compared to Rivera's 45% in his second run for office.

Johnson, 37, is a plant manager for Belle Glade's TKM Bengard Farms.

Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @ValenPalmB.

