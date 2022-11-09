ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NBC Sports Anchor Bruce Beck will announce Cortaca Jug football game

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flnyo_0j3fhhlf00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland’s Cortaca Jug football game has found its voice.

Longtime New York Sports Anchor Bruce Beck from NBC 4 New York sports will serve as the play-by-by announcer for the Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium.

The football game will be televised live on the YES Network on Saturday, November 12 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

Beck is an Ithaca College alum from the class of 1978 and in 2017 he was awarded the Jessica Savitch Award of Distinction for Excellence in Journalism by the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

During the game, he will work alongside a team of students from the college’s Roy H. Park School of Communications for the network’s broadcast of the game.

SUNY Cortland Cortaca week Nov. 7: What to expect

Beck has worked for the past two decades at NBC 4 New York, where he is currently the lead sports anchor. In 2021 he was named The National Sports Anchor of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable Magazine and founded the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp , an immersive experience that results in scores of campers each year pursuing communications at the collegiate level.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to represent my alma mater on the airwaves,” said Beck. “I am thrilled to collaborate with some talented sportscasters of tomorrow on the Cortaca Jug broadcast. For me personally, this is an assignment where the past, present, and future all collide at iconic Yankee Stadium.”

Students will also be able to work as part of the YES Network broadcast which will be streamed by Ithaca College Television at ICTV.org and on the YES App . The college’s student-run radio station WICB will air the game as well, to Central New York at 91.7 FM and stream everywhere at WICB.org .

SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift

“Bruce Beck is one of the best in the business and we are so grateful to have his incredible announcing talent and the wonderful mentorship he provides our students,” said Amy Falkner, dean of the Park School. “He is a gem and he bleeds Bomber blue. He will inspire to great heights our young men and women contributing to the game production, providing color commentary, and reporting from the sidelines.”

Approximately 50 students will be involved in the broadcast, according to Falkner, in what Sports Illustrated described as “the biggest little game in the nation”—at Yankee Stadium.

A limited number of game tickets remain available for purchase at Ticketmaster and at cortacajug.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender

Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend

Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch edged by Rochester Amerks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Junior League of Syracuse celebrates 27th annual Holiday Shoppes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Junior League of Syracuse (JSL) is celebrating their 27th annual Holiday Shoppes at the New York State Fairgrounds Horticulture Building from November 11 through the 13. Holiday Shoppes is an annual family tradition for the Central New York community that attracts both shoppers and merchants for the November weekend event. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU Men’s Soccer Advances to ACC Semifinal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS)– No. 2 seed Syracuse men’s soccer advances to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Semifinal for the first time since 2015 as Levonte Johnson’s goal in the 86th minute lifted ‘Cuse past No. 7 seed North Carolina in the Quarterfinals. The 1-0 victory marks Syracuse’s first ACC Championship win since 2019. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy