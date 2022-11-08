Read full article on original website
County Crime Report: Nov. 11
ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
Wake trial for execution-style killing of NC rapper and 2nd man ends in mistrial
Now the defendant has to decide whether to accept a plea deal offer or risk another trial.
Metronet Names Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Director of Government Affairs
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Metronet today named Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Director of Government Affairs. Whitfield joins the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider from Fayetteville, N.C., where he served as Assistant City Manager. As Assistant City Manager, Whitfield was key in developing relationships and coalitions with stakeholders including elected officials, private industry, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and diverse populations throughout Fayetteville and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005634/en/ Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Metronet’s Director of Government Affairs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Police: 2 North Carolina gang felons caught, guns confiscated
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
cbs17
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
Sheriff: 2 former NC Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, were both charged with the misdemeanor offense of failure to discharge duties, the sheriff's office said.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WIS-TV
Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan...
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
cbs17
Man dies at hospital after Fayetteville shooting, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night. Deputies responded to Lawndale Street just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday and found an adult male that had been shot. The sheriff’s office identified the...
cbs17
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
Sheriff’s Community Impact Team executes search warrant on Foxfield Road in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Foxfield Road in the Meadow Wood Sun-division on Thursday. Investigators have been receiving complaints of illegal activity at the residence and identified John Henry Quick, 46, as a suspect. During...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested after throwing woman from balcony, receives $2M bond, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested by Fayetteville police Thursday afternoon for attempted first-degree murder. CBS 17 previously reported a woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive. Police identified Thurman Lesley Brewer,...
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
wccbcharlotte.com
Raleigh Teen Jumps from Moving Lyft
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Raleigh teen is recovering this morning after she jumped from the back seat of a Lyft, while the car was moving, because of what she called her driver’s “suspicious behavior”. It wasn’t long until Bowden felt uncomfortable. Eziya Bowden says the...
