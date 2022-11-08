ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Nov. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Metronet Names Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Director of Government Affairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Metronet today named Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Director of Government Affairs. Whitfield joins the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider from Fayetteville, N.C., where he served as Assistant City Manager. As Assistant City Manager, Whitfield was key in developing relationships and coalitions with stakeholders including elected officials, private industry, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and diverse populations throughout Fayetteville and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005634/en/ Telly Whitfield, Ph.D., Metronet’s Director of Government Affairs. (Photo: Business Wire)
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WIS-TV

Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan...
WHISPERING PINES, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Raleigh Teen Jumps from Moving Lyft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Raleigh teen is recovering this morning after she jumped from the back seat of a Lyft, while the car was moving, because of what she called her driver’s “suspicious behavior”. It wasn’t long until Bowden felt uncomfortable. Eziya Bowden says the...
RALEIGH, NC

