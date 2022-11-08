GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

