krcrtv.com
Early voter turnout numbers disappoint in Shasta, Tehama Counties
Northstate — As Tuesday's election results continue to come in and races become certified, there is now a clearer understanding of voter turnout across the Northstate. Voter turnout is traditionally higher during general elections than primary elections. But, in the early stages, Shasta County election numbers are showing over a 10% drop in turnout—46% to 32%—from June to November.
krcrtv.com
Early voting results reveal a clear top three in Redding's council race
REDDING, Calif. — As we push ahead after election day, a contentious Redding city council race (10 candidates vying for 3 open seats) has gained some clarity. Unofficially, it appears incumbent Michael Dacquisto, first-time candidate Tenessa Audette, and second-time candidate Jack Munns have secured spots on Redding’s council for next year.
krcrtv.com
An estimated 30,000 ballots still to be counted in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County has an estimated 30,000 unprocessed ballots still to be processed from Tuesday's General Election, according to County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. Darling Allen says the county is still processing the approximately 30,468 ballots, including verifying signatures and the eligibility of...
mynspr.org
North State election results | Voters share their stories | Count continues
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Early election results released for North State races, measures. Preliminary election results are now available in many North State counties. In Chico — early tallies suggest a more even split between conservative and progressive candidates on the City Council. Going into the election, nearly all members on the council leaned conservative. Early tallies also show both of the city’s measures, “L” and “H,” may be approved. To monitor results in your community, visit our election updates page.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Preliminary Shasta County Election Results: Nail-biters, Shockers; Tight Races May Take Weeks to Call
After more than two years of extreme political division and rancor, Shasta County’s election-night results were a wild roller-coaster ride packed with preliminary findings that ranged from presumptive winners to nail-biter races that may not reveal obvious winners for weeks to come. Tuesday evening, a steady stream of people...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: Megan Dahle winning reelection in California 1st Assembly race
Unofficial election results show Republican incumbent Megan Dahle winning another term in California's 1st Assembly District race. Dahle received more than 60% of votes over Democratic challenger Belle Starr Sandwith in the Northern California district, according to ballot counts posted by the California Secretary of State. Among counties within the...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico voting center experiencing intermittent power outages
CHICO, Calif. - Keaton Denlay, the Butte County Election Manager, is telling Action News Now that the voting center at First Baptist Church is experiencing intermittent power outages. Denlay is asking those who have not cast a ballot to go to the Elks Lodge at 1705 Manzanita Avenue to cast...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: LaMalfa wins reelection over Steiner in 1st Congressional District race
Unofficial election results show Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa cruising to victory in the race for 1st Congressional District. LaMalfa will serve for a sixth two-year term after garnering almost 60% of votes over his Democratic opponent Max Steiner, according to ballot counts posted by the California Secretary of State. The...
actionnewsnow.com
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
krcrtv.com
2 Shasta County schools impacted by inclement weather Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Schools in Shasta County are being impacted by inclement weather, according to the Shasta County Office of Education. French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary School is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to snow, the SCOE said. Castle Rock Union Elementary School in Castella started late Tuesday due...
krcrtv.com
Healthcare workers picket for safe staffing at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Thursday, a picket for safe staffing took place at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Red Bluff. Healthcare workers protested the hospital's working conditions, saying it threatened their safety and its patients. The purpose was to speak out against understaffing, a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment...
krcrtv.com
Inmate wanted after walking away from Tehama County conservation camp
PAKENTA, Calif. — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are looking for an inmate that walked away from a conservation camp in Tehama County on Wednesday. 39-year-old Teo Raymond was discovered missing from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp near Paskenta on Wednesday night during a headcount...
krcrtv.com
Rancho Tehama continues to heal five years after mass shooting
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — On Nov. 14, 2017, the community of Rancho Tehama faced the horrors of a mass shooting. Idyllic and isolated, this town was left to its own devices in the healing and recovery process, a process that continues now, five years later. In the half-decade since the tragedy, some residents have come and gone, but many remain and remember that dark day clearly. Rich Gutierrez, a member of the Rancho Tehama Association’s Board of Directors, explains where they stand today.
actionnewsnow.com
Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
actionnewsnow.com
Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Interstate 5 chain checks lifted north of Redding; chains required on Hwy. 299 west of Burney
Snowy conditions prompted northbound Interstate 5 north of Redding and Highway 299 to temporarily close Tuesday morning after vehicle spin-outs. I-5 reopened just before 1 p.m. to all traffic, and trucks were being screened for snow chains to travel north past the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, the California Department of Transportation posted on Twitter. At 5 p.m., Caltrans lifted chain checks for trucks and vehicles on I-5 at Fawndale.
krcrtv.com
K-9 'Lido' is newest member of Redding Police Department staff
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) has announced the hiring of a brand-new K-9 officer. RPD has hired a brand new German Shepard by the name of Lido. K-9 Lido is a one-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Officer Tapal and K-9 Lido just completed K-9...
chicotaxpayers.com
Wow – $978,000 for seven “parklets”
Well, as of the early returns, it looks might Measure H has squeaked by. If that’s the truth, then we have our work cut out for us – making sure they spend the revenues wisely. Like Mr. Jones says, you got to learn to take an ass-whooping, so you can live to fight another day. And like Big Worm says, when you mess with my money, you toyin’ with my emotions.
