Matt Cartwright delivers speech after the Associated Press declared him projected winner
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The race for the 8th congressional district being called by the AP - Matt Cartwright the projected winner - with 51.17 percent of the vote. After the Associated Press declared Cartwright the projected winner, he delivered a speech at the John Mitchell Statue near the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection
CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
Fetterman declares victory over Oz in PA senate race
Democratic candidate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory over Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. The neck and neck race was called early morning Wednesday, declaring Fetterman the projected winner as votes trickled in favoring the Democratic candidate. This race would be a big win for the Democrats, flipping a...
Dem Rep. Peter Welch secures Vermont Senate seat
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Peter Welch has secured Vermont's Senate seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). The race was called shortly after polls closed in Vermont at 7 p.m. Welch held off Republican Gerald Malloy. Welch served in the Vermont State Senate from 1981 to 1989...
Live with Oz and Fetterman in the race for PA's next Senator
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The eyes of the nation are keeping an attentive eye on the clash for United States Senate in Pennsylvania. At stake, the possible balance of power in the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Campaign will be waiting out election night in Bucks County, where nerves...
Live with Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano as both hope to become PA's next Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's been a contentious race between Attorney General and State Senator Doug Mastriano as they battle it out in the race for Governor. Now, one of them could be hours away from winning. Supporters for Shapiro will start arriving at the Greater Pennsylvania Expo...
Acting Secretary of State holds General Election Press Conference
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania achieved a relatively incident-free midterm election and thanked county election officials and poll workers for their tireless service. “Election workers are the frontline heroes of our democracy. We are grateful for their work ensuring all...
Statement from Planned Parenthood regarding abortion following election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following the results of Governor-elect Shapiro, Planned Parenthood released a statement announcing they plan to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care along with sexual education. Planned Parenthood said in the statement they wanted to remind Pennsylvanians that above all else, abortion will remain legal in...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
6 PA Lottery Powerball tickets totaling $1.5M sold in historic drawing
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing six winning Powerball tickets from the Monday, November 7 drawing that are worth a combined total of $1.5 million. This includes one prize worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County, and five other prizes worth $100,000 each sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties.
PPL Foundation grants empower STEM teachers and their students
PA (WOLF) — The PPL Foundation announced Wednesday that 50 teachers throughout eastern and central PA were selected as recipients of the 2022 Empowering Educators grants to further student interest in STEM. Hands-on robotics and coding, renewable energy development and wildlife monitoring are just a few of the projects...
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic
(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
