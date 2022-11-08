Read full article on original website
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
Police: 5 arrested after drugs, stolen AR-15 seized in North Carolina raid
The five people arrested face a total of 22 felony drug and weapons charges, police said.
