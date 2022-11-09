ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died.

Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

