Ohio Republicans sweep races for statewide executive offices
Every Republican statewide executive officeholder in Ohio won his bid for re-election in a full sweep of the executive offices; governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted defeated the Democratic challenger Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.
Republican Mike DeWine wins race for Ohio Governor against Democrat Nan Whaley
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor. The race was called almost immediately after the polls had closed in Ohio. DeWine had 63% of the vote against Whaley’s 37%, according to...
Nearly three-quarters of Ohio voters say 'yes' on a pair of constitutional amendments
Voters overwhelmingly approved two constitutional amendments — one dealing with cash bail, and the other clarifying who can vote in local elections. Both Issues 1 and 2 were approved by more than three-quarters of voters. Issue 1 will allow judges and courts to use public safety as a factor...
Amid inflation, voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King. His election in the state's 17th District brings to Congress the first openly gay member from...
Shorter days can cause seasonal affective disorder. Here’s what you can do to counteract it:
Late fall in Northeast Ohio means darker skies and colder weather. For many people, that can be a downer. But if people notice significant changes in their mood and behavior when the seasons change, they may be suffering from something called seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Seasonal affective disorder is a...
