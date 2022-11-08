ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ohio Republicans sweep races for statewide executive offices

Every Republican statewide executive officeholder in Ohio won his bid for re-election in a full sweep of the executive offices; governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted defeated the Democratic challenger Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King. His election in the state's 17th District brings to Congress the first openly gay member from...
