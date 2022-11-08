ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

3-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Pima County car crash, suspect has been arrested

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
A three-year-old child has died from injuries sustained during a car accident on Nov. 6.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of west El Tiro Road and north Puma Road on Nov. 6 at about 7:00 p.m. to a two vehicle collision.

According to the statement, a Nissan Altima; occupied by three people, was driving northbound on Puma Road and attempted to make a left-hand turn from a stop sign onto El Tiro Road.

A Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on El Tiro Road crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into the Nissan, authorities said.

Data shows:Arizona traffic fatalities at 15-year high

A three-year-old boy in the Nissan was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, according to the statement. He later died from his injuries on the morning of Nov. 8.

The other child, who was passenger in the Nissan, was also transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive, authorities said. The Nissan driver also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to the statement, both children were properly restrained in the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Tyler Marcum, 22, and has since been arrested.

Marcum showed signs of impairment according to the statement, and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, driving under the influence as well as other pending charges.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

