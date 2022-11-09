this is actually a very, very informative little essay. if you read it carefully and objectively, it really demonstrates that the divide in this country isn't really a left-right political thing. it's about normal, average, well adjusted contributing members of society vs malcontents, weaklings, victims, losers, and all the rest that blame the normals for all the perceived injustices they think have caused their problems.
You keep targeting children too weak and ill informed to stand against what you are indoctrinating - and grooming - them with as adults they trust. Want to be an adult and attend drag shows, do body modification, dress as you will? It may be offputting and uncomfortable, but that is NOT what has caused the resistance. It is when you involved children. Drag reading hours and shows for kids? Then you came after OUR children with militant leftists using schools to isolate, indoctrinate, and encourage the behavior without the consent and knowledge of parents. Mutilating them to be what you want. You even threaten to take children away from those parents who do not comply.You attack innocent families for your own political, prestige, and perverted pleasure and you have the audacity to call anyone else a "bully"? The harm you wish upon children makes you among the most evil groups on the planet and anyone who does not push back is either rotten or already too bullied by you to do so.
To blend the genders into more than 2 is a misnomer by those who support it. There's only 2. It's NOT a social construct since our gender determines our sexual part in child birth. That's all there is to It.
