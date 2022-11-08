ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Republicans cry conspiracy in Arizona's election. Gee, who didn't see that coming?

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BCXX_0j3febw200

Cries of conspiracy have arisen through the land as Arizona voters flock to the polls only to find that some of Maricopa County’s tabulation machines aren’t working.

It seems the ink in some printers isn’t dark enough for tabulation machines to read ballots.

The problem affects about 30% of polling places and shouldn’t impact voting.

But if it does, Republicans have only themselves to blame.

Cue the conspiracy crowd.

Conspiracy crowd was quick to pounce

“Third world country situation unfolding in Maricopa County,” cried former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday morning, as word got out about the tabulation machine malfunction.

“DO NOT LET THEM TAKE YOUR VOTE AWAY. HOLD THE LINE,” Mark Finchem tweeted.

Finchem, who is hoping to become Arizona’s next secretary of state, didn’t say who the “them” are who are trying to take your vote. But he must know that Maricopa County’s elections are run by Republicans.

Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk sounded like he was about to wet his pants as he spread bad information on social media and proclaimed on his podcast that people “need to be arrested for what is happening in Maricopa County.”

“2 hour wait minimum at most polling places in Maricopa County,” he tweeted. “Democrats running elections here knew this would happen. Traffic jam by design. DON’T LET THEM DO 2020 AGAIN. WAIT IN LINE AND VOTE.”

Why grouse? GOP voters are turning out, as planned

Of course, Donald Trump pounced.

“Reports are coming in from Arizona that the Voting Machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican/Conservative areas,” he wrote. “Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!”

Actually, the people are standing for it. In long lines.

Republicans should be rejoicing, not grousing. Their voters are turning out.

I biked by the voting center near my house early this afternoon. The line was out the door of the senior center and snaked through the parking lot. I counted just over 100 voters in line, with cars prowling the lot in search of not-to-be-found parking spaces.

It looked inconvenient but hardly diabolical.

Yet we get this from Senate candidate Blake Masters: “Hard to know if we’re seeing incompetence or something worse,” he tweeted. “All we know right now is that the Democrats are hoping you will get discouraged and go home.”

Democrats may well hope that Republicans get discouraged. But Republicans run Maricopa County’s election.

It’s ludicrous to think they’d want to sabotage their own vote. It’s even more absurd to think they could get the bipartisan workers in the 60 polling places affected to go along with such a plot.

In fact, the county has said the malfunction shouldn’t impact so much as a single vote.

They groomed voters not to trust elections

But if it does, Republican conspiracy peddlers have only themselves to blame. They’ve spent the last two years grooming voters to believe that our elections can’t be trusted. That the people who run them are criminals.

They’ve warned Republicans that early ballots are the work of the devil, that ballot “drop boxes” are his instrument of choice.

They’ve implored voters to instead show up at the polls on Election Day, to bring their own blue pens. To trust no one.

Sure, Maricopa County messed up. Election Day malfunctions happen and county leaders need to fully explain what went wrong and what they're going to do about it.

But long lines were always expected for this election and, despite the indulgent cries of conspiracy, nobody should be disenfranchised if they follow the county's instructions.

In impacted voting centers, the county is advising voters either to check out and go to another voting center or to drop ballots that are rejected by the tabulation machines into a “secure ballot box,” labeled Door. 3, to be picked up and counted later tonight.

Whose fault is this mess?

So naturally, state GOP chairwoman and fake elector extraordinaire Kelli Ward took to Twitter to warn voters not to trust that advice.

DO NOT PUT YOUR BALLOT IN “BOX 3” TO BE TABULATED DOWNTOWN. Maricopa County is not turning on their tabulators downtown today! Make sure you put your ballot into the tabulator yourself & that your ballot is accepted. DON’T PUSH THE GREEN BUTTON as it puts your ballot in “Box 3.”

And so the lines get longer and the voters get madder as they wait and wait and wait.

I wonder who's to blame?

Me? I “muled” my and my husband’s early ballots out to the mailbox two weeks ago. Within three days, our votes were counted.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 59

ciao baby
1d ago

Machines were down and those votes were lost. I was there when it happened and it was ongoing all day. They make us believe We Are In Charge Of Our Vote and our lives but reality is they control Everything.

Reply(4)
9
Kim Maurer
1d ago

The Republicans had 2 year's to fix these problems and issues, but no they preferred tocry and whine about it.No common sense if it need's fixed fix it , if it's not broken leave it alone.

Reply(1)
6
Robert Gardzi
1d ago

It’s not a conspiracy every time the race gets close all of a sudden the ballot machines have a problem that’s the typical Democrat criminal activity scenario

Reply(4)
7
Related
The Associated Press

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

‘Blue mirage:’ Why Democrats’ leads slipped, bolstering GOP hopes

PHOENIX – Arizona politics took on a blue hue Tuesday night, but as the sun rose Wednesday, tallies were looking more red instead. Democrats in statewide races jumped to hefty leads in initial vote counts on election night. But their margins narrowed sharply over the next 24 hours, putting them once again in nail-biting territory by Wednesday evening.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor. The races remained too early to call two days after the election, with some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona

Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Arizona vote count continues after Election Day stumbles

(NewsNation) — In Arizona, Election Day didn’t go as smoothly as many hoped and some races still hang in the balance. Problems with some voting machines resulted in misleading claims from some Republican politicians about election security and integrity. In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor

During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy