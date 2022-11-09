ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

2022 Election day results for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County

By Jeff Schwaner, William Ramsey, Akhil Ganesh and Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtW7I_0j3feWTH00

We will be posting live results of the local elections after the polls close at 7 p.m. Reporter Patrick Hite will be live at the Staunton registrar's office, editor William Ramsey will be at Waynesboro registrar's office and reporter Akhil Ganesh will be at Augusta County registrar's office.

The following are the unofficial results from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Latest update time: 9:21 p.m.

Staunton results

5 of 5 wards reporting including absentee/early voting (not including late mail-in and provisional)

City Council

  • ✔ Brad D. Arrowood — 4,301
  • ✔ Alice L. Woods — 4,328
  • ✔ Michele D. Edwards — 4,616
  • Erik D. Curren — 3,164
  • Yvonne R. Wilson — 2,476
  • Ted W. Lawhorn — 2,369

School Board

  • ✔ Stephanie E. Mason — 4,231
  • ✔ Fontella L. Brown-Bundy — 4,467
  • ✔ Kristin M. Siegel — 5,088
  • John T. Wilson — 2,807
  • Lisa Blackburn Hatter — 3,697

House of Representatives, 6th District — Total votes from Staunton:

  • Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D — 5,023
  • Ben L. Cline - R — 4,002

Waynesboro results

All precincts reporting including absentee/early voting (not including late mail-in and provisional)

City Council

Ward C

  • Jeremy D. Sloat - 690
  • ✔ Kenneth B. "Kenny" Lee, Sr. - 747
  • write in - 6

Ward D

  • James F. "Jim" Wood - 1,117**
  • Samuel A. Hostetter - 1,096
  • write in - 5
  • ** All provisional ballots will be considered (but not necessarily counted as votes) on Wednesday morning. We will follow up with Waynesboro to find out if this race goes to a recount.

School Board

Ward C

  • ✔ Debra M. Freeman-Belle - 1,189
  • write in - 56

Ward D

  • Kathryn E. Maneval - 1,019
  • ✔ Amber L. Lipscomb - 1,153
  • write in - 8

House of Representatives, 6th District , total from Waynesboro:

  • Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D - 3,212
  • Ben L. Cline - R - 3,881
  • write in - 14

Augusta County results

28 of 28 precincts reporting excluding provisional ballots

Courthouse Question - Total votes: 29,923

  • Relocate to Augusta County - 25,836
  • Remain in City of Staunton - 4,087

School Board, Special Election, South River District - Total votes - 4,205

  • Stephen P. Troxell - 1360
  • Michael J. "Mike" Lawson - 2,803
  • Write-in - 42

House of Representatives, 6th District - Total votes: 29,832

  • Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D - 6,970
  • Ben L. Cline - R - 22,822
  • Write-in - 40

Craigsville Town Council - Total votes: 573

  • Joseph S. Colvin, Sr. - 178
  • Richard Lee Fox - 175
  • Veronica L. Moran - 183
  • Write-in - 37

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 2022 Election day results for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections

#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts

Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Voters approve new $80 million county courthouse in Verona

Augusta County voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal from county leaders to build a new county courthouse in Verona in a Tuesday referendum. Six years after a similar referendum was defeated by a more than two-to-one margin, 86.3 percent of voters cast their lot in favor of building a new courthouse in Verona, with 13.7 percent voting to have the courthouse remain in Staunton.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board

Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Harrisonburg: Live election results

Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Staunton City Council members focused on affordable housing in 2023

Staunton’s new City Council members are Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Brad Arrowood. Edwards received the most votes in Tuesday’s all-at-large election with 4,616, or 21.72 percent. Woods received 4,328 votes, or 20.36 percent. Arrowood was the third winner with 4,301 votes, or 20.24 percent. Kristin Siegel, Fontella...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Queen City voters make their voices heard

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many localities dealt with a large number of new registrations or changes to registrations early last week, and it left registrar’s offices cleaning up that mess. Tom Long, Staunton’s Electoral Board Chair, said it was an issue with the state getting new registrations and changes to the localities.
STAUNTON, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
alleghenymountainradio.org

Virginia Department Of Social Services Assistance

The Virginia Department of Social Services has two assistance programs currently available for Virginia residents, and we spoke to the Highland County DSS to learn more. “My name is Breanna Hartman and I’m a Benefits Program Specialist with the Highland County Department of Social Services.”. “So I’m here today...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Preliminary hearing set in Shenandoah County abduction case

A date has been set for a preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction last month in Shenandoah County. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, will have a preliminary hearing on December 9th in General District Court. Among the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy