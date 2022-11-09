2022 Election day results for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County
We will be posting live results of the local elections after the polls close at 7 p.m. Reporter Patrick Hite will be live at the Staunton registrar's office, editor William Ramsey will be at Waynesboro registrar's office and reporter Akhil Ganesh will be at Augusta County registrar's office.
The following are the unofficial results from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.
Latest update time: 9:21 p.m.
Staunton results
5 of 5 wards reporting including absentee/early voting (not including late mail-in and provisional)
City Council
- ✔ Brad D. Arrowood — 4,301
- ✔ Alice L. Woods — 4,328
- ✔ Michele D. Edwards — 4,616
- Erik D. Curren — 3,164
- Yvonne R. Wilson — 2,476
- Ted W. Lawhorn — 2,369
School Board
- ✔ Stephanie E. Mason — 4,231
- ✔ Fontella L. Brown-Bundy — 4,467
- ✔ Kristin M. Siegel — 5,088
- John T. Wilson — 2,807
- Lisa Blackburn Hatter — 3,697
House of Representatives, 6th District — Total votes from Staunton:
- Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D — 5,023
- Ben L. Cline - R — 4,002
Waynesboro results
All precincts reporting including absentee/early voting (not including late mail-in and provisional)
City Council
Ward C
- Jeremy D. Sloat - 690
- ✔ Kenneth B. "Kenny" Lee, Sr. - 747
- write in - 6
Ward D
- James F. "Jim" Wood - 1,117**
- Samuel A. Hostetter - 1,096
- write in - 5
- ** All provisional ballots will be considered (but not necessarily counted as votes) on Wednesday morning. We will follow up with Waynesboro to find out if this race goes to a recount.
School Board
Ward C
- ✔ Debra M. Freeman-Belle - 1,189
- write in - 56
Ward D
- Kathryn E. Maneval - 1,019
- ✔ Amber L. Lipscomb - 1,153
- write in - 8
House of Representatives, 6th District , total from Waynesboro:
- Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D - 3,212
- Ben L. Cline - R - 3,881
- write in - 14
Augusta County results
28 of 28 precincts reporting excluding provisional ballots
Courthouse Question - Total votes: 29,923
- Relocate to Augusta County - 25,836
- Remain in City of Staunton - 4,087
School Board, Special Election, South River District - Total votes - 4,205
- Stephen P. Troxell - 1360
- Michael J. "Mike" Lawson - 2,803
- Write-in - 42
House of Representatives, 6th District - Total votes: 29,832
- Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D - 6,970
- Ben L. Cline - R - 22,822
- Write-in - 40
Craigsville Town Council - Total votes: 573
- Joseph S. Colvin, Sr. - 178
- Richard Lee Fox - 175
- Veronica L. Moran - 183
- Write-in - 37
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 2022 Election day results for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County
