2022 Election day results for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County

We will be posting live results of the local elections after the polls close at 7 p.m. Reporter Patrick Hite will be live at the Staunton registrar's office, editor William Ramsey will be at Waynesboro registrar's office and reporter Akhil Ganesh will be at Augusta County registrar's office.

The following are the unofficial results from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Latest update time: 9:21 p.m.

Staunton results

5 of 5 wards reporting including absentee/early voting (not including late mail-in and provisional)

City Council

✔ Brad D. Arrowood — 4,301

✔ Alice L. Woods — 4,328

✔ Michele D. Edwards — 4,616

Erik D. Curren — 3,164

Yvonne R. Wilson — 2,476

Ted W. Lawhorn — 2,369

School Board

✔ Stephanie E. Mason — 4,231

✔ Fontella L. Brown-Bundy — 4,467

✔ Kristin M. Siegel — 5,088

John T. Wilson — 2,807

Lisa Blackburn Hatter — 3,697

House of Representatives, 6th District — Total votes from Staunton:

Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D — 5,023

Ben L. Cline - R — 4,002

Waynesboro results

All precincts reporting including absentee/early voting (not including late mail-in and provisional)

City Council

Ward C

Jeremy D. Sloat - 690

✔ Kenneth B. "Kenny" Lee, Sr. - 747

write in - 6

Ward D

James F. "Jim" Wood - 1,117**

Samuel A. Hostetter - 1,096

write in - 5

** All provisional ballots will be considered (but not necessarily counted as votes) on Wednesday morning. We will follow up with Waynesboro to find out if this race goes to a recount.

School Board

Ward C

✔ Debra M. Freeman-Belle - 1,189

write in - 56

Ward D

Kathryn E. Maneval - 1,019

✔ Amber L. Lipscomb - 1,153

write in - 8

House of Representatives, 6th District , total from Waynesboro:

Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D - 3,212

Ben L. Cline - R - 3,881

write in - 14

Augusta County results

28 of 28 precincts reporting excluding provisional ballots

Courthouse Question - Total votes: 29,923

Relocate to Augusta County - 25,836

Remain in City of Staunton - 4,087

School Board, Special Election, South River District - Total votes - 4,205

Stephen P. Troxell - 1360

Michael J. "Mike" Lawson - 2,803

Write-in - 42

House of Representatives, 6th District - Total votes: 29,832

Jennifer Lynn Lewis - D - 6,970

Ben L. Cline - R - 22,822

Write-in - 40

Craigsville Town Council - Total votes: 573

Joseph S. Colvin, Sr. - 178

Richard Lee Fox - 175

Veronica L. Moran - 183

Write-in - 37

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 2022 Election day results for Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County