Vanderburgh County, IN

Indiana election 2022: Democrat Noah Robinson elected Vanderburgh County sheriff

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE — Democrat Noah Robinson was elected to be the next Vanderburgh County sheriff Tuesday night, beating Republican Jeff Hales by more than 5,000 votes.

Robinson took 55% of the tally to Hales' 45%. He'll replace outgoing Sheriff Dave Wedding, who held the job for eight years. He was the only Democrat to win a countywide race on Tuesday.

After finding out the results Tuesday evening Robinson said he knows Wedding will be there to help during that transition period.

More for subscribers: It was a GOP year in Vanderburgh County. So how did Democrat Noah Robinson win big?

"He's been gracious ever since the primary," he said. "I can't thank him enough for making this transition easy."

He announced his win just after 11 p.m., more than five hours after the polls closed. He has served in the sheriff's office for 21 years.

Indiana Election Results: Check out the latest results as they come in

His win continued Vanderburgh County's historical streak of electing a Democrat sheriff. Though Wedding switched parties in 2020, becoming a Republican, he was elected to both of his terms as a Democrat.

Hales would have been county's first elected Republican sheriff since Jim DeGroote, who served from 1974 to 1982. Hales trailed by as much as 18 points at one point Tuesday. He made up ground in the final surge of votes, but it wasn't enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9Ley_0j3fePIC00

Hales said earlier in the night that he remained optimistic despite early returns showing him losing. He speculated that Republican areas of the county hadn't reported yet. But in the end, he was the only Republican to lose a countywide seat.

The two candidates have taken different tactics to campaigning throughout this primary, with Robinson focusing on being a choice for voters on either side of the aisle. Hales has run a staunchly conservative campaign , bringing national talking points to candidate forums and social media posts.

About 30 minutes after the results came in Robinson said it was starting to sink in.

"The reality of it’s starting to sink in at this point and the enormity of the responsibility as well," he said.

The Courier & Press

