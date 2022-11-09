Indiana election results: Diana Moers elected Vanderburgh County prosecutor

EVANSVILLE — Republican Diana Moers will be Vanderburgh County's first female prosecutor, having decisively won Tuesday's election to fill the position held since January 2011 by Nick Hermann.

Moers, Evansville-based government litigation chief for the Indiana Attorney General's Office, defeated Democrat Jon Schaefer , chief counsel for the Vanderburgh County Public Defender's Agency, by a 59-41% margin, according to unofficial returns.

Moers declared victory before about two-dozen tired supporters at the Vanderburgh County GOP's election night party at The Foundry at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Afterward, she outlined a vision for the future.

"I think we need to organize the office in a way that we have specialized units and make sure that those units have the training that they need. I'm talking about all crimes here, whether it's a drug unit or a domestic violence unit," she said. "I'd like to specialize the units in the prosecutor's office so we can make sure we're getting them the right training and resources efficiently and effectively for the cases we're trying."

Moers stopped talking and cast a glance around The Foundry, where diehard supporters had stayed with her until the bitter end. She got up at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, worked 12 hours at Washington Square Mall's polling place and then burrowed in for an hours-long wait at GOP election headquarters.

"Tired and wired at the same time," she said with a laugh. "My thoughts tonight aren't the most eloquent."

Schaefer sought to return the prosecutor's office to Democrats, who lost it when Republican Hermann ousted Stan Levco in 2010.

In the end, Schaefer received 18,351 votes, or 40.97% of ballots cast in the race.

Moers and Schaefer, both first-time candidates, were largely unknown to Vanderburgh County voters when the campaign began. Moers, 40, ascended to the GOP nomination in a May 3 primary election by knocking off a figure better-known to the public than her and Schaefer combined — three-term incumbent Hermann .

Schaefer, 44, coasted to the Democratic nomination unopposed, but came up short in the general election.

Hermann's absence — it was the first time he hadn't been the Republican nominee for prosecutor in 20 years — left a void and questions about what Moers and Schaefer would do when it was just them standing before the voters.

The pairing proved combustible. Schaefer and Moers waged a campaign that was bitter, rancorous and hard fought from beginning to end.

The candidates accused each other of puffing up their own credentials in a bid to look more capable and experienced than they are , with Schaefer questioning Moers' truthfulness and Moers calling one of Schaefer's criticisms "extremely offensive." They clashed over their skills and operating methods as attorneys .

Relying on something she says she heard Schaefer say to other attorneys, Moers accused him of saying explicitly that he would serve just one term if elected. She said that raised the question of whether he was trying to use the prosecutor job as a steppingstone to other things. Schaefer said she was "seriously misrepresenting" a vow he made to do what's necessary no matter the political cost.

At the end of the campaign, Schaefer called Moers " an attorney from Indianapolis " in a radio ad and Moers said in a mailer that Schaefer had "spent his career defending criminals."

Candidates offered voters a stark contrast

But outside of the personal criticisms they leveled at each other, Moers and Schaefer did give voters competing visions from which to choose. Those differences were neatly encapsulated in one of their frequent exchanges of zingers.

Moers said Schaefer "has never been outside the Vanderburgh County courthouse." She insisted Schaefer was fixated on trying cases and had no appreciation for the administrative and executive burden of running an office that employs some 70 people. Schaefer, a local public defender for nearly 13 years, says Moers hadn't been inside the courthouse — insisting she doesn't know the local justice system because she has never worked in it. He said he would work primarily as a courtroom lawyer if elected prosecutor and would let others do the financial and administrative work.

In her current position with the Attorney General's Office, Moers defends state agencies and officials in civil rights cases. She calls the AG's Office "the largest law firm in the state."

In a 15-year legal career, Moers has worked as a public defender in Ann Arbor, Michigan; an attorney in a Wheeling, Illinois, law firm; and as a prosecutor in the Will County State's Attorney's Office in Joliet, Illinois. In 2010 she began working in Indiana state government, prosecuting violations of the Indiana Securities and Loan Broker Acts and serving as executive director of the Indiana Board for Depositories. She also worked in an Indianapolis law firm.

By contrast, Schaefer said he had been in the trenches as a public defender in Vanderburgh County courts since 2010.

But Moers countered by casting herself as a plucky outsider who has demonstrated that she has the skills to plunge right into Vanderburgh County's courts system and succeed. She noted that she has traveled to all the state's 92 counties and worked in state and federal courts in her work with the Attorney General's Office. Indiana Rules of Evidence are the same in all 92 counties, she said.

Moers also reminded voters that for all Schaefer's local courtroom experience, he had never actually prosecuted a case as she had done hundreds of times. He had always been a public defender.

Hermann's issues helped propel Moers to initial victory

Moers seemingly came out of nowhere in the spring to oust Hermann, the scion of a politically prominent local family with long ties to the community. Moers, an Evansville native, moved back to the city with her husband and four dogs a year ago after living out of town for 15 years. Many local defense attorneys said they had never heard of her.

But Moers didn't concern herself with mass marketing in the primary, a springtime intraparty election dominated by party activists and supporters. Just more than 6,300 people voted in the contest between her and Hermann, which she won with 57% of the vote.

While Hermann put up signs all over the county, Moers laser-focused on a prioritized list of some 4,000 people who consistently vote in GOP primaries. She took a month's vacation from her job to concentrate on her campaign full time.

Moers acknowledged she also was aided by Hermann's personal baggage.

The county and state settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against Hermann in August by paying former prosecutor's office employee Samantha Merideth $75,000 without admitting wrongdoing. Merideth alleged Hermann made unwanted advances when they were in a hotel room alone together at a 2013 conference in Chicago — a claim he denied.

The Courier & Press reported in March that the prosecutor's office used official credit cards in 2020 and 2021 to purchase such items as gourmet strawberries, women's lingerie and more than $10,000 in meals for staff . The newspaper also reported Hermann's office gave at least $25,000 in forfeiture money to a private nonprofit he runs , and he declined to provide records showing what the group did with the money.

County prosecutors are paid $164,823 annually by the state, according to the Indiana Transparency Portal , a state government website established by Indiana law. But Vanderburgh County received a March 31 letter from the Indiana Supreme Court pegging the prosecutor's salary with pay adjustments after July 1 at $165,276. The county kicks in another $5,000.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office prosecutes local felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, conducts investigations, supervises grand jury proceedings, enforces child support orders, handles juvenile prosecutions and assists crime victims. It has a county general fund budget of nearly $3 million, plus at least half again as much money from grants, user fees and forfeitures.

