Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
Lee Zeldin looks to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s path to history in New York
NEW YORK — Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final...
Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
Polls now closed on Election Day: Here are the key local races
Rochester, N.Y. — The polls have now closed on Election Day , with races across the country set to determine the balance of power in Congress. Republicans have keyed on the issues of the economy, inflation and crime — while Democrats have focused on abortion and climate change, among others.
Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours
Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
Abortion rights are a hot topic as New Yorkers head into the voting booth
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Abortion remains a hot-button political topic – with many of New York’s Democratic candidates using it to rally their supporters, in spite of the fact that access is protected here in New York. Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Gubernatorial candidate...
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
Bail reform in NY: What the data does and doesn't say ahead of Election Day
Republicans like Lee Zeldin in races across New York state have positioned themselves as the solution to a crime wave they say Democratic policies are exclusively responsible for; the data isn't that simple. The term "bail reform" has become a catchall lightning rod for the state GOP. The laws they're...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Election Protection Hotline ready to troubleshoot any voting issues New Yorkers may have
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)'s Election Protection Hotline is available for the November 8, 2022 election. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters,...
On the ballot: The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — If you've cast your vote for the general election, you probably knew what candidates were on the ballot, but you might not have known much about the only statewide proposal on the ballot; the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, or Proposition One.
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
Sports wagering in NYS generates over $500 million in tax revenue
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Since mobile sports wagering became available in New York in January 2022, the state has outperformed all other states in the nation, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending on October 30, plus $200 million in...
