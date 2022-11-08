Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO