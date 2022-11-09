ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

Vanderbilt Basketball: Takeaways from season opening loss to Memphis

Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSUCountry

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City

Tigers continue to put together a solid stretch of possessions to take control. The elite guard play has been on full display in this one. Turnovers continue holding the Tigers back from blowing this game out of proportion. With the chance to make it a double-digit game, back-to-back turnovers allow the Kangaroos to stay in this one. Tigers lead 68-61 with 5:06 remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Vanderbilt basketball recruiting: Commodores sign all three members of 2023 class

No unpleasant surprises took place for Vanderbilt on Wednesday when the signing period opened for men's basketball, as all three members of the Commodores' 2023 recruiting class penned their National Letters of Intent. Coach Jerry Stackhouse's three commits are all on board — 3-star big man Carter Lang, 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts and 3-star guard Isaiah West. Vanderbilt's class sit at No. 39 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
NASHVILLE, TN
