Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO