Vanderbilt Basketball: Takeaways from season opening loss to Memphis
Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.
Mulkey, No. 14 LSU Set Multiple Records in Season Opener
BATON ROUGE — No. 14 LSU put on a show in its women’s basketball season opener Monday night in the PMAC, setting a program record for points in a game with a 125-50 victory over Bellarmine. LSU also set a program record with 44 made free-throws - four...
247Sports
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
Tigers continue to put together a solid stretch of possessions to take control. The elite guard play has been on full display in this one. Turnovers continue holding the Tigers back from blowing this game out of proportion. With the chance to make it a double-digit game, back-to-back turnovers allow the Kangaroos to stay in this one. Tigers lead 68-61 with 5:06 remaining.
247Sports
The balance of demanding the standard and patience as LSU basketball begins new era
Matt McMahon sat down for his first post game interview and there was a little bit of relief in his voice but also a recognition that the Tigers will be a work in progress as the first year of his tenure moves along. There’s much to fix with this group,...
247Sports
Vanderbilt basketball: Jerry Stackhouse looking to get young Commodores minutes in nonconference play
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fans accustomed to seeing an extensive injury report from Vanderbilt's men's basketball program can relax right now, as the Commodores have their healthiest and most whole team in four seasons under coach Jerry Stackhouse right now. But that means playing time could be sparse for players who are further down the bench.
247Sports
Late Kick: Tennessee bounces back in a big way against Missouri
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines the upset potential in the Missouri vs Tennessee game.
247Sports
Vanderbilt basketball recruiting: Commodores sign all three members of 2023 class
No unpleasant surprises took place for Vanderbilt on Wednesday when the signing period opened for men's basketball, as all three members of the Commodores' 2023 recruiting class penned their National Letters of Intent. Coach Jerry Stackhouse's three commits are all on board — 3-star big man Carter Lang, 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts and 3-star guard Isaiah West. Vanderbilt's class sit at No. 39 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
What to know about the Mizzou men's and women's basketball signing classes
Missouri basketball has officially welcomed its newcomers to the class of 2023. The men's and women's teams signed classes of incoming freshmen, both including highly rated players across the nation. This is Dennis Gates' first signing class; it's also Robin Pingeton's 13th signing class. Here's who is coming to Columbia,...
LSU Basketball: Immediate Impact Freshmen, Trajectory of Program
The work Head Coach Matt McMahon has put in on the recruiting trail has been nothing short of incredible. Inheriting a program that had all the makings of entering a rebuilding phase, McMahon took the challenge head on and went to work, assembling quite the 2022 class. Hitting the transfer...
FanSided
