Barren County, KY

Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results

GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
Leitchfield elects new mayor, 3 new council members

The city of Leitchfield elected a new mayor and three new city council members on Tuesday. In a fiercely fought battle for Leitchfield mayor, former councilman Harold Miller defeated incumbent Mayor Rick Embry by over 22 percentage points (61.1 percent to 38.9 percent) and 337 votes – 928 to 591 — to become the new mayor.
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Warren County voters have three choices for judge-executive in Tuesday's election

Warren County voters will choose a new judge-executive in Tuesday's general election. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. A current GOP magistrate is Buchanon’s hand-picked successor, but he’ll have to first win the election against a perennial...
Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
Betty Bennett

Betty Bennett, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 29, 1948 in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Richard Smith and Frances Dial Smith. Betty was a self-employed childcare provider and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Garcia...
Corbin Price Wyatt

Corbin Price Wyatt, 19, of Glasgow, Kentucky departed from this life on November 8, 2022. He left behind memories of an unforgettable smile, like his mom’s, and the quick wit of a true Wyatt. As a handsome young man, Corbin drifted through school graduating from Barren County High School...
James Trigg Pace

James Trigg Pace, 102, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry Taylor Pace and Annie Kincheloe Pace. After graduating high school, Mr. Pace became a student at Western Kentucky University....
R. Wayne Hutchinson

R. Wayne Hutchinson passed from this world to heaven due to Parkinson’s complications on November 8, 2022 at TJ Samson. He was surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, his sisters and other family members and is now dancing in the presence of Jesus. Wayne was born...
Lizzie Coomer

Lizzie Frances Coomer, age 91, of Park City departed this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare. The Barren County native was born on June 9, 1931 to the late Oscar Keene Johnson and the late Polly Gassaway Johnson. She was married to James Miles “Jack” Coomer, who also preceded her in death.
Harold Cox

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Harold D. Cox, 81, of Leitchfield passed away Oct. 30, 2022 at his home. The Estill County native was a retired rock quarry supervisor, owned a welding business and became a woodworking craftsman after retiring to the Nolin Lake community. He was a son of the late Claude Cox Sr. and Elva Marie Robinson Cox and the husband of the late Sharon Brown Cox and the late Shirley Ann Shofner Cox.
John Allen

John Allen, age 78 of Cub Run, passed away Tuesday, November 8th, at his home. He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Lucille Cole Allen. John sold machinery and served our country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chantel...
Bobby Morrison

Mr. Bobby Lee Morrison of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years. He was a 911 Communicator for the City of Burkesville. He is survived by his wife, Angela (Madole) Morrison...
