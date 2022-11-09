Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results
GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
k105.com
Leitchfield elects new mayor, 3 new council members
The city of Leitchfield elected a new mayor and three new city council members on Tuesday. In a fiercely fought battle for Leitchfield mayor, former councilman Harold Miller defeated incumbent Mayor Rick Embry by over 22 percentage points (61.1 percent to 38.9 percent) and 337 votes – 928 to 591 — to become the new mayor.
College Heights Herald
Warren County midterm election results: Minter loses seat, Paul defeats Booker
U.S. Senate – Kentucky. Rand Paul* (R) 59.84%, 22,951 votes in Warren County | Charles Booker (D) 40.16%, 15,403 votes in Warren County. Statewide: Called in favor of Paul with 61.8% of the votes, more than 95% of votes are in. Rand Paul, the Libertarian-leaning Republican, won re-election for...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
wkyufm.org
Warren County voters have three choices for judge-executive in Tuesday's election
Warren County voters will choose a new judge-executive in Tuesday's general election. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. A current GOP magistrate is Buchanon’s hand-picked successor, but he’ll have to first win the election against a perennial...
WSMV
Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wnky.com
Break down your ballot: Amendments 1, 2 & Munfordville wet/dry explained
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – When you’re out at the polls to vote for your local legislators, you’ll also see two amendments on that ballot as well. Let’s refresh. First off, proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 1. If the amendment passes, it would take away power from the governor’s...
k105.com
Grayson Co. H.S. freshman, already a community activist, selected to serve as Youth Advocate for Kentucky
Continuing his advocacy of others, a Grayson County High School freshman and yes, longtime community activist, has been selected to serve as the 2023 Youth Advocate for Kentucky. Daniel Clay Ratley was chosen to participate in the prestigious Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
wcluradio.com
Betty Bennett
Betty Bennett, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 29, 1948 in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Richard Smith and Frances Dial Smith. Betty was a self-employed childcare provider and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Garcia...
wcluradio.com
Corbin Price Wyatt
Corbin Price Wyatt, 19, of Glasgow, Kentucky departed from this life on November 8, 2022. He left behind memories of an unforgettable smile, like his mom’s, and the quick wit of a true Wyatt. As a handsome young man, Corbin drifted through school graduating from Barren County High School...
wcluradio.com
James Trigg Pace
James Trigg Pace, 102, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry Taylor Pace and Annie Kincheloe Pace. After graduating high school, Mr. Pace became a student at Western Kentucky University....
wcluradio.com
R. Wayne Hutchinson
R. Wayne Hutchinson passed from this world to heaven due to Parkinson’s complications on November 8, 2022 at TJ Samson. He was surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, his sisters and other family members and is now dancing in the presence of Jesus. Wayne was born...
wcluradio.com
Lizzie Coomer
Lizzie Frances Coomer, age 91, of Park City departed this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare. The Barren County native was born on June 9, 1931 to the late Oscar Keene Johnson and the late Polly Gassaway Johnson. She was married to James Miles “Jack” Coomer, who also preceded her in death.
wcluradio.com
Harold Cox
BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Harold D. Cox, 81, of Leitchfield passed away Oct. 30, 2022 at his home. The Estill County native was a retired rock quarry supervisor, owned a welding business and became a woodworking craftsman after retiring to the Nolin Lake community. He was a son of the late Claude Cox Sr. and Elva Marie Robinson Cox and the husband of the late Sharon Brown Cox and the late Shirley Ann Shofner Cox.
wcluradio.com
John Allen
John Allen, age 78 of Cub Run, passed away Tuesday, November 8th, at his home. He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Lucille Cole Allen. John sold machinery and served our country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chantel...
wcluradio.com
Bobby Morrison
Mr. Bobby Lee Morrison of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years. He was a 911 Communicator for the City of Burkesville. He is survived by his wife, Angela (Madole) Morrison...
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
Comments / 0