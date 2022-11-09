Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Kemp Wins Another Term As Stacey Abrams Concedes, Stating “The People of Georgia Deserve a Lot More”
Late on November 8, Governor Brian Kemp secured another term in Georgia. His Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, conceded to Kemp who took 53.4% of the vote compared to her 45.8%.
Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams, winning a second term
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has clinched another term outright and defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in a nationally watched – and long-anticipated – rematch between the two rivals. Kemp went into Tuesday the favorite to win after consistently leading in the polls. Abrams called Kemp late Tuesday night to...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Republicans keep control of state house and senate
ATLANTA - Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races that The Associated Press...
Stacey Abrams concedes governor’s race, says she won’t stop fighting for Georgians
ATLANTA — Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Brian Kemp in their rematch to become Georgia governor. Abrams delivered her concession speech after 11 p.m. Tuesday night in front of her supporters in downtown Atlanta. Abrams says even though her campaign for Georgia governor came up short, she won’t stop fighting for Georgians.
13WMAZ Election Tracker: How Central Georgia voted in key races
MACON, Ga. — While Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinched a win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker goes to a runoff this December. 13WMAZ took a closer look at the trends in two of Georgia's hottest contested races.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
Nabilah Islam makes history with Senate win in Georgia
Nabilah Islam made history in the Peach State on Election Night. She's the first-ever Muslim and the youngest woman to be elected to the Georgia Senate.
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The matchup will help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. A runoff also would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
spectrumnews1.com
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
Meet Rich McCormick, the new Congressman for Georgia’s 6th District
Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB’s All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
MSNBC
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers
MSNBC's Symone Sanders discusses the impact Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has had on the state of Georgia and on the national Democratic Party.Nov. 9, 2022.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and more
In addition to governor and senator, many top Georgia seats were on the line in the 2022 midterm election. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overcame the challenge of Democrat Bee Nguyen. More Georgia results:. Democrat Jen Jordan faced Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Here is a list...
Atlanta Daily World
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0