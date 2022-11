Following a disappointing loss to Liberty this past Saturday, Arkansas enters this year’s “Battle for the Boot” in a much different place than LSU. While Arkansas fans continue to react to another embarrassing loss to a group-of-5 school, LSU is riding high after a huge win over Alabama last week. LSU has won five of the last six games in this series and are 42-23-2 against the Hogs all-time. However, three of the last four meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. The ESPN Football Power Index gives LSU a 72.4% to win on Saturday, but both Hogs and Tiger...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO